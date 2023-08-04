Matt Taylor admits Rotherham United have still not replaced Dan Barlaser and Chiedozie Ogbene

Rotherham United’s second season back in the Championship kicks-off in a little over 24 hours time with manager Matt Taylor conceding he is yet to replace two players who were integral in them ending their yo-yo existence.

Creative midfielder Dan Barlaser left for Middlesbrough in the January transfer window with Chiedozie Ogbene – so often a game-changer for the Millers last season – moving up to the Premier League with Luton Town this summer.

Rotherham brought in 25-year-old former Aston Villa midfielder Andre Green this week and Cafu from Nottingham Forest earlier in the window, but Taylor admits his work is still a long way from being done, with Barlaser and Ogbene in particular two players he is yet to feel the club has replaced.

"Not yet, but we’re working towards it,” he confirmed ahead of Saturday’s Championship opener at Stoke City.

Matchwinner: Chiedozie Ogbene celebrates scoring a crucial goal in the relegation run-in last season but he has now left Rotherham United. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"Cafu is Championship quality, but Dan was a miss second half of the season, Chio will be a big miss who we’ll look to offset with certain variables of the playing squad.

"It’s the hardest thing for us to do as a Championship club, attract and obtain that Championship know-how, it’s nigh-on impossible for us which is why he have to be creative and inventive. But those players will still be a miss, as will the 13/14 who left over the summer for various reasons, because we haven’t quite got the numbers in full just yet but we will certainly try and get that before the end of the window.”

Taylor confirmed he is looking to strengthen the spine of his team with a central defender, central midfielder and centre forward.

"We need quality in certain positions and we need depth as well," he said, when asked what it will take for Rotherham to stave off relegation again this coming season after six seasons spent bouncing between League One and the Championship.

“We need players fit for longer periods than last season. I’m comfortable with where we are going in to the first game of the season but every manager will be saying they want more.”