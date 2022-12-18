Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor was left to bemoan the ease with which his side allowed opponents to score goals for the second week in a row.

Following the 3-1 home defeat by Bristol City, the Millers succumbed 3-0 at West Brom.

The excellent Jed Wallace opened the scoring inside 20 minutes against a Rotherham side who offered desperately little in reply at The Hawthorns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side widened the gap when Grady Diangana finished in the 58th minute and the 3-0 win was completed in the 70th minute when Brandon Thomas-Asante converted the rebound from a penalty he had won.

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor said: “We have given away goals that are uncharacteristic, I said last week that I hope it wouldn’t happen again, and it’s happened again – against a good team, we have to speak about the personnel they have on the pitch.

“The nature of the goals is hard to take and it’s another uphill task.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Defensively we have to give ourselves a better chance than that, before we start addressing our in-possession game which, at times, was OK without offering any threat to the opposition box.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Dan Barlaser has spoken of the interest from Middlesbrough in signing him in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have got many months until the end of the season. I need to speak with the Mrs as well as she is the boss,” said Barlaser.

"I just focus on trying to play well for Rotherham and trying to get wins. If the deal is right, I will have a good think about it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Brom: Palmer, Furlong, O'Shea, Pieters, Townsend, Swift (Gardner-Hickman 66), Yokuslu, Rogic (Molumby 74), Wallace (Ahearne-Grant 74), Dike (Diangana 57), Phillips (Thomas-Asante 56). Unused substitutes: Button, Kelly.

Rotherham United: Johansson, Peltier, Humphreys (Hall 73), Harding, Brook Norton-Cuffy (Kelly 65), Barlaser, Lindsay (Rathbone 65), Bramall, Wiles, High (Washington 82), Ogbene. Unused substitutes: Eaves, Odofin, Vickers.

Advertisement Hide Ad