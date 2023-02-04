Matt Taylor 'content' as Rotherham United battle for a point at home to Sheffield United

"Content" was the word Matt Taylor used after watching his Rotherham United side draw 0-0 with Sheffield United.

The Millers manager was quick to say that he always wants his side to be playing for the win at home, but to follow up a 4-0 win over Blackburn Rovers with a draw at Watford with a point against a side seemingly certainly to win promotion to the Premier League was a very good result.

"It felt like a game of fine margins with neither team dominating enough facets to feel comfortable at any stage," he reflected.

"We had our best chances in the first half with Cheo (Ogbene)'s one v one and Haks (Odoffin)'s header.

CONTENT: Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor

"From that point on we probably didn't create enough goalscoring opportunities. It wasn't for the want of trying and we've come across a very good team.

"Content's probably the right word. I still want the psyche and the mentality of the group to be looking for a win.

"They've got obvious quality and I thought we defended our box so, so well."

Bailey Wright was one of three Rotherham players making his debut.

Jordan Hugill and Conor Coventry started but Wright came off the bench and picked up a concussion before he touched the ball.

"I couldn't quite see the incident," said Taylor. "It wasn't a big clash because the other player seemed to be okay but he was clearly concussed.

"I was pleased we took him off. A lot of teams and managers haven't done the right thing in terms of the concussion protocol."

Taylor explained deadline signing Domingos Quina did not play because the former Barnsley playmaker has only just recovered from a hamstring injury, and the manager wants to get a week of training into him before he is considered for selection.