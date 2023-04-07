ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Matt Taylor praised the 'spice' and 'fight' of his Millers side, who boosted their survival hopes with a historic home win over West Brom - and made a mockery of their previous inability to create chances.

After posting just two efforts on target in their previous three Championship games, United produced a dominant, intense and threatening performance to record ten 'on target' attempts and more importantly secure three precious points in their battle against the drop.

Jordan Hugill, who netted just once in 20 appearances for Albion during a loan spell in 2020-21, went from hero to villain after missing an early sitter and then fouling Conor Townsend in the 32nd minute which resulted in former Millers loanee John Swift putting the Baggies in front from the spot.

Five minutes later, Hugill headed home the hosts' leveller and after hitting the bar moments before the break with another header, he again won the air miles early on the resumption to convert from Shane Ferguson's corner.

Rotherham dominated the remainder of the game and added a third when Tariqe Fosu scored his first goal for the club with a rising shot moments after Chiedozie Ogbene had struck the post.

Before the end, Ogbene rattled the woodwork once again as the Millers eased to a maiden second-tier home success over Albion, whose outside hopes of breaking into the top six received a big blow - on a day when the hosts produced their best display in a 'long time' according to their manager.

Taylor, whose side visit Norwich City on Monday - another former club of Hugill's - said: “We know this formation, if it functions well, can and will create chances.

“How we were behind in the game I’ll never know. It was so, so important we got back in the game so soon after going behind. The equalising goal was a big moment. We did not feel too bad about ourselves for too long.

“We just seemed to enjoy our game today. There was spice and fight. Our intent was spot on and we kept going forward. But I really liked our backline. They won’t get the headlines but it was a platform for us to build on.

“I feel like this was the best we have played in a long time. We are going in the right direction.

“It was important Jordan got his goals when he did. The first half an hour for him was a test of character. He missed a couple of chances and gave away the penalty. But chances kept coming his way. As all goalscorers do, they thrive on confidence.

