“You need financial backing from the powers that be and they’ve certainly done that.”

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor has declared himself happy with the club’s business in the January transfer window – but knows the true analysis will only come at the end of the season.

Rotherham signed seven players in January – striker Jordan Hugill and defender Sean Morrison on permanent deals, and five others on loan, including Tarique Fosu from Brentford and Leo Fuhr Hjelde from Leeds United

Conor Coventry was brought in as a direct replacement for Dan Barlaser, the main outgoing who signed for Middlesbrough, and Bailey Wright was brought in until the end of the season after Morrison was unfortunately sidelined for the season with a torn quad on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I said from the start we have to be bold and positive with our work, it was important we got some bodies in early in the transfer window," said Taylor, who got another loanee over the line in Domingos Quina from Watford on deadline day.

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor signed seven players in January (Picture: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

"We were able to get good players in week two and three and that set the tone for what we were trying to achieve.

"I’m sure that and the results that we’ve had in the middle of the month maybe persuaded players and twisted their arm to come to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had a plan, something we were constantly working towards, (head of recruitment) Rob Scott and his team have worked fantastically hard and sensibly in their approach.”

And he also cannot say he has not been backed financially by chairman Tony Stewart – support that comes with a caveat: now go and secure your objective.

"We have to think about where we are, it’s a relegation battle and survival is our only thought and will be for the rest of the season," said Taylor who succeeded Paul Warne in October when Rotherham’s mid-table position always felt a little generous.

"But we have to be ambitious in the way we set the team up and the way we play and conduct ourselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve shown what can be done within a certain type of restraint, within the wage structure of the club.

"We’re sat here positive, but we have to play well, we have to play in a structured manner and we have to work hard.

"One thing we’ve prioritised in this window is how hungry the players are and how much they need to it to work. In all cases we’ve felt they needed it to work for them. I want hungry players, I want ambitious players to make us better.

“You need financial backing from the powers that be and they’ve certainly done that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham manager Matt Taylor confirmed the injury when speaking at his midweek press conference looking ahead to the South Yorkshire derby with Sheffield United on Saturday.

"He’s going for surgery on Saturday, he’s got a severe tear to his quad and he’ll go under knife, the outcome being he’ll be out for the rest of the season,” said Taylor.

"First thoughts are for the player on the back of the 18 months he had out of the game with a cruciate injury.

"We expected some sort of kickback in terms of his body resisting playing and training again, he’d got through those two games fantastically well, so to do it in the manner he did, striking the ball with his left foot in training – certainly luck wasn’t on our side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So it’s a real shame. The only blessing really was that it was done while the window was open. If it had have been today we’d have been in a lot worse position than we are now.

"Our thoughts are with Sean in terms of his mentality towards what’s needed next and it’s another long road to recovery for himself. We’ll support him through that any way we can.”

The injury coming just days before the closing of the transfer window enabled Taylor and the club’s head of recruitment Rob Scott to react quickly and bring in Sunderland’s Australian defender Bailey Wright on loan.

"Bailey came in on the back of the injury – we felt we needed to move in the transfer market,” said Taylor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s not a like-for-like replacement by any means but positionally he’s very similar, character-wise he’s very similar, someone with experience.