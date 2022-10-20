Matt Taylor: January will be a 'big marker' as to whether Rotherham United keep star trio

Arguably, the club's three most influential players in Chiedozie Ogbene - set to be sidelined with a hamstring injury for the next four to five games - Dan Barlaser and Ben Wiles are all out of contract in the summer.

The club are understood to have a 12-month clause they can trigger in the contract of Wiles, while goalkeeper Viktor Johansson – who produced an outstanding display in United's midweek win at Stoke – and consistent defender Wes Harding also see their deals expire.

Taylor said: "We are at a certain level where we want to stay and compete and you need to keep hold of your best players. We will try to do that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am sure they will be looking at January to see who we recruit and what we do in that window. That will be a big marker as to what we want to achieve.

"Any manager wants to keep good players and tie them down for as long as they possibly can, otherwise the rebuild is too difficult at the end of each season."

With players whose deals finish next summer being able to talk to prospective suitors from the new year onwards, Taylor acknowledges that their representatives will see what is out there.

He continued: "It's also about what your opposition can offer as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chiedozie Ogbene. Picture: Getty Images.

"These teams we are up against have a certain size of squad because financially they are a different level to ourselves."

In the here and now before Janaury, head of recruitment Rob Scott will commence talks with players coming off contract shortly before Taylor provides his input.

"Then it will be a case of me sitting down with the players – and possibly their agents and families – and talking through our expectations moving forward," the manager added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They need more time to assess me, as I need to assess them as well in terms of any relationship. Hopefully they are seeing signs of a team they want to be part of."

PLANNING AHEAD: Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Meanwhile, Taylor is hopeful that Peter Kioso could return to training on Thursday after a minor setback following his return to the fray from a groin problem.

Kioso played 45 minutes in the reserves’ game with Huddersfield Town early last week, but picked up a separate ankle issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor, whose side welcome Hull City on Saturday, added: “In the first five minutes of that game, he had a heavy bang on his ankle.

"Unfortunately, it swelled up and ruled him out of the weekend's game.

“As soon as that swelling subsides, we expect him to be back within the group. He was a bit unlucky really. It was just a collision.

"It's not ideal when you've been out for a length of time and it's your first game back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I expect him to be back with the group on Thursday.