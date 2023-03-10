Matt Taylor on why a smiling Chiedozie Ogbene is good news for Rotherham United

WHEN ASKED about the importance of Rotherham United's 'main man' in Chiedozie Ogbene, Matt Taylor's response was unequivocal.

"Chieo is a better player and a better person when he smiles", the Millers manager said ahead of Saturday's trip to Birmingham City.

The club's top-scorer was smiling again after his first goal in 11 league games in the recent 1-1 draw at Swansea City, one of several clubs who are counted among his admirers in the Championship.

Last weekend, he backed up with a vibrant performance which harkened back to his stellar form in the first half of the season as Taylor's side took another step towards safety with a 3-1 home victory over QPR.

Chiedozie Ogbene celebrates his goal against Bristol City in December. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

There is context, with Ogbene honest enough to admit after the game in South Wales that the speculation over his future in the January window had affected him.

January is now over and thoughts are turning to spring.

Summer will resolve the 25-year-old's long-term future - he is out of contract at the end of June and most expect him to reject the Millers' overtures and leave.

For the winger, it's all about the here and now and playing his part in Rotherham, a club which means a lot to him, retaining their cherished second-tier status.

Taylor said: "Chieo is a better player and a better person when he smiles.

"If he is smiling, he is happy, relaxed and enjoying himself.

"He's got the trophies last year in terms of promotion and the cup run. To stay in the Championship puts him in a good position as well, no matter what happens next year. If he is with us, fantastic.

"You speak about players like Tyler Blackett, Sean Morrison and Bailey Wright, who have been there, seen it and done it and know what it takes, next time around (each season).

"And Chieo will be in a better position, no matter what, at the end of the season."

Taylor's recent message to Ogbene was clear. Play with freedom, enjoyment, express yourself and don't overthink things or try too hard.

Recent evidence shows that it was nicely timed with the astute Millers manager also wise to the fact that the Irishman has had much pressure placed on his shoulders so far in 2022-23.

Taylor continued: "Even at that time where the outside world were questioning his output and contribution, he was still trying his hardest; maybe trying too hard at times.

"He was still doing a good job for the team, although not getting the rewards for assists and goals and so on. But that always happens.

"People forget about Chieo's experience to date. This is his first full season at Championship level.

"People also forget that he has come over from Ireland and a certain level of football. I had him on loan at Exeter in League Two - God knows how many years ago.

"To play consistently at Championship level is a big ask, but also to be seen as the 'main man' and main threat in all attacking aspects of play."

Alongside the mental demands placed upon him, keeping Ogbene physically fresh is something that Taylor is also very aware of.

"It's also about keeping him physically right. He plays more minutes than anyone when he is fit and available", the Millers manager added.

"He had a bit of a hamstring injury when I first came into the club and he's always involved on international duty. People forget that.

"If his game, in an attacking sense, isn't quite where everyone wants it to be, he is still contributing. Defensively, he is outstanding and never gets beaten one v one.

"People always laugh at me when I say that if you are a good winger, you should be the best full-back.

"It's exactly the same skill set and Chieo shows that time and time again."

While a fit, fresh and firing Ogbene would undoubtedly be a major factor in the Millers achieving their safety mission, others must also put their hand up in an attacking sense.

Thankfully, recent evidence has been positive in that regard.

Captain-for-the-day Jordan Hugill showed leadership in last weekend's win over one of his former sides in QPR.

Fellow January addition Tariq Fosu has also made a positive impression since his arrival from Brentford and added something extra to the offensive armoury at the disposal of Taylor, who is having to make do without both Ben Wiles and Domingos Quina.

Taylor said: "If Chieo is playing well, we are delighted.

"There's a big load on him, but he'll keep improving and the rest of the team and squad need to.

"I keep saying to the rest of my staff and team that we need to keep improving to make sure that Chieo is not our only outlet.