Matt Taylor praises Rotherham United character as standing up for Millers earns manager his first touchline ban

Jordan Hugill's terrific goal gave the Millers a first-half lead and although Liam Lindsay cancelled it out before the break, the Championship leaders were never able to get in front.

It gave Taylor cause for satisfaction on a day when frustration with the officials earned him a first touchline ban of his career.

Viktor Johansson made an excellent save in either half and Tyler Blackett put a Milutin Osmajic cross against his own post.

"It was a good game of football," said manager Taylor. "Things seemed to go against us again at certain moments but the character, spirit and will was certainly there in abundance.

"There was a bit of skill on top of that, especially in that first half when I felt we got in some really good delivery positions and never really beat the first man to put their central defenders under pressure under their crossbar.

"They're a good team, you could see that at certain moments in the game.

"We rejigged a few bits on the back of Cam (Humphrey)'s injury and tried to go toe to toe with a very good team."

PROTESTS: Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor was booked for the third time this season

The Millers did a good job of nullifying Preston's threat when they switched to three at the back after Humphrey tore a hamstring right on the stroke of the interval.

"Not really did I envisage having Cohen Bramall and Dexter Lembikisa as the outside centre-halves at any stage this season but it's needs must and their legs got us out of trouble now and then," said Taylor.

"And Tyler was what I want him to be, which was a man mountain.

“The most sensible thing was to go to a back five but it had legs about it. It’s certainly a formation I have used in the past. We have got to keep finding ways to adapt during games.”

It was an important result against unbeaten Preston, especially on the back of two chastening away defeats. Taylor felt the way his team started the game was important in that respect.

"It was about building up the confidence, especially with some young players on the pitch and some I felt were a bit shaky after we took a big blow this week," he said. "A lot of our performance at Huddersfield was good but defensively we looked weak and it went into a weak general performance at Millwall.

"We want more so that first 15, 20 minutes was not spectacular but it probably calmed a few bodies down."

The match was not without its frustrations for Taylor, who was unhappy with Preston's goal from a corner was allowed to stand, and talked his way into referee Sam Allison's notebook when he complained about play not being stopped for a head injury to his midfielder Christ Tiehi.

The booking was his third of the season, meaning he will have to watch next Saturday's match at Cardiff City from the stands.

“I have to somehow find a way of highlighting the deficiencies,” he argued. “It’s my third booking now.

“I will keep getting fined and paying them. Somebody has got to stand up for Rotherham United. I have to fight for my players.

“We have got full-time referees at Championship level but it doesn’t look like it.

“Will anything get done? Time will tell.”