Matt Taylor admits Georgie Kelly is unlikely to recover from his hamstring injury in time for Rotherham United’s return to Championship action Bristol City on December 10.

Kelly sustained the complaint against Norwich City earlier this month but Millers manager Taylor is hopeful the Irishman is only a handful of weeks from full fitness.

Rotherham are currently on a warm-weather training camp in Cyprus and are set to have an in-house friendly on Saturday. Kelly will not feature in that game while Peter Kioso is in a protective boot after injuring his ankle against Luton Town in United’s final game before the World Cup break.

Jamie McCart, Tolaji Bola and Shane Ferguson have all been sidelined recently but the trio are set to begin training with the squad again on Wednesday while Grant Hall is set to step up his recovery.

COVENTRY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 25: Matt Taylor, manager of Rotherham United during the Sky Bet Championship between Coventry City and Rotherham United at The Coventry Building Society Arena on October 25, 2022 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

“Georgie is still a little bit away. Out of all the injuries we had – bar the recent Kioso one – Georgie was probably the worst one in terms of the severity of the tear,” said Taylor.

"He is probably a couple of weeks away. We hope he might be available for Bristol City but that may come a little bit too soon. Grant Hall will be back on the training pitch this week, individually first but the following week he will train with the team.

"We hope that Jamie McCart, Tolaji Bola and Shane Ferguson will be back training this week.”

On Kioso, Taylor added: "He is still walking around in a boot. He will remain in the boot for a week or so and he will get a scan and some more details when we get back in the UK.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 20: Georgie Kelly of Rotherham United and Jimmy Dunne of Queens Park Rangers battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Rotherham United at Loftus Road on August 20, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

"It is a real shame as he was showing signs of why Rotherham signed him. He has reinjured that ankle and we will support him through whatever is next.”

