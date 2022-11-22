Kelly sustained the complaint against Norwich City earlier this month but Millers manager Taylor is hopeful the Irishman is only a handful of weeks from full fitness.
Rotherham are currently on a warm-weather training camp in Cyprus and are set to have an in-house friendly on Saturday. Kelly will not feature in that game while Peter Kioso is in a protective boot after injuring his ankle against Luton Town in United’s final game before the World Cup break.
Jamie McCart, Tolaji Bola and Shane Ferguson have all been sidelined recently but the trio are set to begin training with the squad again on Wednesday while Grant Hall is set to step up his recovery.
“Georgie is still a little bit away. Out of all the injuries we had – bar the recent Kioso one – Georgie was probably the worst one in terms of the severity of the tear,” said Taylor.
"He is probably a couple of weeks away. We hope he might be available for Bristol City but that may come a little bit too soon. Grant Hall will be back on the training pitch this week, individually first but the following week he will train with the team.
"We hope that Jamie McCart, Tolaji Bola and Shane Ferguson will be back training this week.”
On Kioso, Taylor added: "He is still walking around in a boot. He will remain in the boot for a week or so and he will get a scan and some more details when we get back in the UK.
"It is a real shame as he was showing signs of why Rotherham signed him. He has reinjured that ankle and we will support him through whatever is next.”
Chiedozie Ogbene is not with Rotherham in Cyprus after playing a part in the Republic of Ireland’s international friendlies against Malta and Norway. After their inter-squad friendly, Rotherham have also planned to face Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United before the two sides return to competitive action next month.