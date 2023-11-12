Matt Taylor remains Rotherham United manager despite reports of his sacking

Rotherham United are understood not to have decided to sack Matt Taylor as manager, despite reports to the contrary.

The 41-year-old is under pressure after 13 months in charge of the Millers, and whilst his position remains under review, no decision has been made to sack him, it is understood.

Taylor ended Rotherham's cycle of yo-yoing between the Championship and League One, keeping them in the second tier with a game to spare last season.

But the South Yorkshire club are back in the relegation zone this season and have not won away from home for 368 days. Their performance in the recent 2-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday was particularly poor, and Taylor was vocal in his criticism of the players.

Rotherham lost 5-0 at Watford on Saturday, a result that leaves them four points adrift of safety after 16 games.

After the match Taylor was equivocal when asked about his future.

“That's up to the powers-that-be, isn't it?” he replied when asked if he was confident he would be given more time in a job he took on October 5, 2002. “They were so pleased with the last couple of performances.

“Let's be honest, Sheffield Wednesday was a real big blow. We can't hide away from the fact that our performance on that day was nowhere near where it needed to be.

OUTLAY: Matt Taylor. twice broke Rotherham Unite's transfer record in the summer but was beset by injury problems

“I've brought in some of those players. It's not just on them, it's on me as well. But I'll be damned if anyone can do a better job with that group at this moment."

Although still working with a very modest budget by Championship standards, Taylor broke the club's transfer record twice this summer to sign midfielder Christ Tiehi and centre-forward Sam Nombe. Tiehi has quickly become an important member of the side but Nombe has struggled to make an impact, scoring his first goal for the club in his first home start on Tuesday, when the Millers drew 2-2 with Ipswich Town.

In his defence, Taylor has been beset by injuries, his lack of fit centre-backs causing him to use midfielder Hakeem Odoffin there in his last two home games.

The budget constraints at the New York Stadium caused the club to sign a number of free agents including Sean Morrison, Tyler Blackett, Sam Clucas and most recently Daniel Ayala but without proper pre-seasons to call on, many have lacked robustness, only adding to the club's selection problems.

Taylor was recruited from Exeter City after a lengthy recruitment process following the departure of the popular Paul Warne to Derby County.

Rotherham initially turned to Cambridge United Mark Bonner, but he decided against taking the job.