Matt Taylor reveals inspiration behind Jordan Hugill's two-goal blast for Rotherham United

IT was a case of ‘practice makes perfect’ as far as Rotherham United and Jordan Hugill were concerned on Good Friday.

Analysing the striker’s data, manager Matt Taylor admitted to scratching his head at the fact that the experienced frontman had scored less than a handful of goals from set-plays in his long career to date.

He emphatically made amends for that on the day by netting goals either side of half-time on an occasion he will forget against one of his old clubs in West Brom.

After conceding a penalty in the 32nd minute when he tripped Conor Townsend, with ex-Millers loanee John Swift converting the spot-kick, Hugill - who missed an early sitter - nodded in a leveller from Conor Coventry's corner.

He netted another header from Shane Ferguson's free-kick early in the second period, having also hit the bar before the interval.

Taylor, who saw Oli Rathbone make his return from injury after being out since late February. said: "The first half an hour for him was a test of character. steel and strength and mindset.

"He missed a couple of chances and gave away the penalty.

"But he was getting chances and it's sometimes we have not provided enough of recently.

"With set-pieces, I bang on about it every single day to the players that Jordan Hugill had only scored three set-pieces before he came us in his whole career, which is incredible for a big target man.

"It’s because he wasn't on the move and meeting the ball enough.

"I am not taking credit for that, but it is something we have identified and we are trying to get him to free himself up, so if the ball was there, then he could attack it.

"As all goalscorers do, they thrive on confidence.

The Millers came from behind to triumph in a league game for the first time this season and irrevocably boosted their survival hopes in the process.

The only downer was the sight of Bailey Wright coming off with a foot injury in the first half, with Taylor admitting that it does not look good.

On whether it represented the best display of his tenure thus far, Taylor, whose side visit Norwich City on Monday, added: "Possibly, in terms of dominating the game and creating the most chances.