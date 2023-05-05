Matt Taylor says Rotherham United can be like Luton Town and Coventry City - but it will need 'a few pound notes'

Just days after consolidating their Championship place, Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor pointed to two teams pushing to be in next season's Premier League as what the Millers should strive towards in the long term – but it will need investment.

In the 1980s and 90s, Luton Town and Coventry City competed in the top division but the Hatters slid into non-league and the Sky Blues League Two before rebuilds which could see them meet in the play-offs.

Taylor sees models for the Millers, who consolidated second-tier status after relegations in their last three seasons at that level on attendances above only Luton's.

"In the longer term, the sky's the limit," insisted Taylor. "You only have to look at our league and would you say Coventry, based on the last five to 10 years, Luton, based on the last five to 10 years, are any bigger or better prepared infrastructure-wise than ourselves? They've worked very through difficult times at Championship level, they've sustained it and then they've improved on it.

PRIZE ASSET: Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson celebrates staying up with his son

"We'll have to punch well above our weight, we understand that, but there's no reason why we can't.

"We have to stick to a plan, we have to understand it, and when it's a little bit shaky and hasn't started off particularly well we have to stick with it and know we can achieve something that probably hasn't been achieved at Rotherham United for an awful long time if ever. The longer we stay in this division gets us nearer to it.

"We were favourites to go down this season and I'm pretty sure we'll be favourites at the start of next season but we are aware what investment does.

"I still expect us unfortunately to be in the lower half but we have to make sure we're better equipped next season. We still have to find a way to attract good quality players and sometimes that takes a few extra pound notes."

It also means keeping and developing the quality players they already have, including goalkeeper Viktor Johansson, Taylor's player of the season, "by an absolute mile."

"His level of performance has been above a lot of players in our team, if not the league, every single game," he explained. "As a goalkeeper, goals will go in but he's saved us so many points.

"It's one of my weaknesses that I don't show my emotion but when I was hugging him when he was sobbing in tears after the game on Monday it just shows how much it means to him.

"I'm delighted we've got him contracted, I'm delighted he's got international recognition (from Sweden) and I'm delighted he'll only get better from this point on."

Cheidozie Ogbene, though, could have played his last game for the Millers with his contract expiring.

The forward injured his hamstring in Monday's win over Middlesbrough and like Shane Ferguson, Ollie Rathbone and Ben Wiles will not be risked in the season-ending game at Wigan Athletic.

"We'll put our best (offer) in front of Chieo but I know he's got suitors from the higher echelons of professional football, he fully deserves it,” said Taylor.

