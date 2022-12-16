Away from home against an in-form team, Rotherham United will be right up against it on Saturday.

With four straight Championship wins either side of the World Cup, Carlos Corberan's West Bromwich Albion are finally starting to look like the team everyone expected this season, moving above the Millers on goal difference on Monday.

But Rotherham have risen to these occasions, most recently winning at Sheffield United only three matches but five-and-a-half weeks ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Matt Taylor thinks the happy memories will still carry weight with his players.

CHALLENGE: Matt Taylor wants his Rotherham United players to "rekindle" recent away performances

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They've shown what they're capable of at Bramall Lane and Kenilworth Road and I'd add the Burnley and Coventry performances as well, possibly Stoke, a different type of performance,” he reflects.

"We were conscious when we came into the club that the away form needed to improve and there's no bigger opportunity, no bigger stage, than West Brom away against a team that has won four on the bounce in front of what will probably be close to a full house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Christmas period probably begins today in terms of fixtures and it's about picking up points.

"We've been competitive on the road. We have to remember what that took, what it felt like and try and rekindle it with some extra layers."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The frustration at Rotherham at the moment is that they are not taking more points at home but that can wait another week.

"Every game needs to be taken into the same bracket – it's all about points," says Taylor. "You can win games in an ugly manner, you don't always have to play well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Maybe it suits us to sit in a certain position on the pitch away from home and utilise certain spaces in an attacking sense but also maybe it helps the players in terms of no pressure, no expectation when you go to these bigger clubs. Sometimes that release of the pressure valve can enhance players' games.

"But I also want that to be mirrored in the home games as well."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corberan loved his Huddersfield Town team to switch formations during games, so second-guessing him as he gets to grips with a Baggies squad he only inherited in late October will be tough.

"There will be a lot of personnel changes because their team is constantly evolving as their manager figures out what he wants on that pitch at different stages of the game but we can only focus so much on the opposition,” argues Taylor.

Advertisement Hide Ad