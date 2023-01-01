Matt Taylor thinking about January additions at Rotherham United after injury-hit Millers lose at Millwall
Matt Taylor admits the January transfer window could not have come at a better time after his injury-ravaged Rotherham United slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Millwall.
By YP Sport
3 minutes ago
Updated 1st Jan 2023, 6:40pm
.
WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 17: Matt Taylor, manager of Rotherham United during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Rotherham United at The Hawthorns on December 17, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)