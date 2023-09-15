Matt Taylor's positive message to luckless striker Tom Eaves as Rotherham United aim to banish demons at Huddersfield Town
None moreso than Tom Eaves.
The striker's last start came in that ill-fated 2-0 loss on December 29 last year, with 2023 having proved eminently forgettable for the ex-Hull City player, who has had a tough time since heading to South Yorkshire.
The summer window recently closed with the 31-year-old still at Rotherham. Just as pertinent is the fact that he is now over some injury ailments with the Millers, who are working on bringing in a free agent signing before the weekend.
Manager Matt Taylor said: "It's really good and positive (with Eaves). He's chomping at the bit and training really well and I was pleased he came on in the Norwich game.
"I am not looking forward to seeing a 'different' Tom Eaves; that's wrong to say. But a fully functional Tom.
"He is confident at the moment and his game is in a good place. I think he can sense the competition around him.
"He's got to keep understanding what he can give to the group. But his training is second to none and that's what you want as a manager going into a weekend.
"It was Huddersfield away where he'd (just) had a really good performance at Stoke on Boxing Day. He started at Huddersfield and within 20 minutes, he tore his hamstring.
"That was just an example of the luck which went against Tom last season. Then you are chasing it from that point on."
The Millers could welcome back Hakeem Odoffin, Georgie Kelly and Lee Peltier this weekend.
Taylor is still without Grant Hall (hamstring), Shane Ferguson (groin) and Jamie Lindsay (achilles).
The latter could be back in a 'week to ten days' after being out since early pre-season.
Taylor added: "Hakeem Odoffin comes back into it and Georgie Kelly and Lee Peltier have got a good chance.
"Jamie Lindsay has had an injection, so what we thought might materialise in availability for him this weekend will have to be delayed by a week to ten days."