The 20-year-old was drafted in by Rovers in January but had been tracked by the club since the end of the summer window. He has since made 10 appearances and proven to be a shrewd operator at League Two level.

Ahead of Doncaster’s trip to Crawley Town, Craig was asked whether he could see himself returning to the club for another loan spell. He said: “Yeah - I've really liked it here. I think at the end of the season, we'll see what Spurs say as well. So far, I've really enjoyed my time here.”

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Craig at Tottenham, who handed him a senior debut in May 2023 in a 4-1 win over Leeds United. The move to Doncaster marked his first away from Tottenham and the Scotland youth international has “loved every minute” of his time in South Yorkshire.

Matthew Craig has featured regularly for Tottenham Hotspur at youth level. Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

He said: “I've loved it - I've loved every minute. Being able to come here, and being able to experience senior football, is something which I've really enjoyed. You see games within the league and you can't wait to get out and play.

"You have conversations with Spurs about where they think is best for you and when you should go out. I've been lucky enough that I've been allowed to come here and get some games.

“First loan, obviously for me, I think I've really learnt a lot here in the couple of months I've been here so far. I've been really lucky, I've come to a club that's really helped me, and a squad that's embraced me.

