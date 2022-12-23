BRADFORD CITY have not played since December 3, or won since November 12. No wonder they are anxious to get playing again.

Absence ought to have made the heart grow fonder when the Bantams run out at Brunton Park on Boxing Day.

Quite apart from having their last two matches postponed because of frozen pitches, it will be their first Boxing Day game fans have been allowed to attend since 2019, when Carlisle United were again the hosts.

Add in three consecutive defeats – the middle one in the Football League Trophy – and left-back Matty Foulds is just anxious to play again.

"It's getting the point where we do need a game," he admits. "You can do all the work in the week to build-up to a game and then it gets cancelled and you have to do it all again.

"We've had a few 11 v 11 getting everyone ready for Monday. We're looking forward to a game.

"After the defeats and the games getting cancelled it's been disappointing but that's why we're itching to get out there so much. We want to get back on a winning track."

According to manager Mark Hughes, Foulds' attitude is typical of the squad's.

EAGER TO PLAY: Bradford City left-back Matty Foulds

"We're a little bit frustrated because we're just chomping at the bit to start playing again," he said. "We've got games in quick succession now and we're looking forward to them.

"We haven't had the opportunity to address the couple of defeats we've had, but we've got one now so it's up to us now to take it.