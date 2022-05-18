Matty Foulds confident Bradford City will have a 'real good go' for promotion after signing new deal

The Bradford-born left-back has agreed a deal which will keep him at the Utilita Energy Stadium until at least the summer of 2024 - with the option of a further year - after his agreement was set to expire in June.
The former Everton academy player made 28 appearances for City last term.
Foulds said: “I am delighted to be here for at least the next two years. It is a real push in the right direction for me, personally.
“I have been sat in the sands at Valley Parade as a kid, so there is no better feeling than playing in front of 18,000 supporters.
“I played over 20 games last season which is the most I have got out of any season, but I think we underachieved.
“Next year, with the plans we have as a football club, we want to have a real good go. We want to get the place going again next season.”
On the positive development City manager Mark Hughes added: “We are pleased to have Matty with us for at least the next two years, and are looking forward to continuing to work with him.
“He has had a strong season with us, and typifies the kind of character we want at this football club.
“Matty wears his heart on his sleeve, loves Bradford City and always gives 110% on the field.
“At 24, he is still at a great age to develop, and we are happy he sees his long-term future here with us.”
Foulds' signature follows the decision of striker Lee Angol to re-sign with City, who have also signed winger Jamie Walker on a full-time basis, with the 28-year-old to join permanently at the start of July.
Charles Vernam, Charlie Wood, Elliot Watt, Levi Sutton, Luke Hendrie and Paudie O’Connor has also been offered new deals