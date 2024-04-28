Matty Foulds' equaliser epitomises Harrogate Town's resilience, says Simon Weaver

Callum Hendry’s fifth-minute opener gave the hosts the perfect start, only for Abraham Odoh to level for the visitors just after the half-hour mark.

Ryan Watson restored Salford’s lead just six minutes later in action-packed first half but Foulds levelled to secure a 13th-place finish for the Sulphurites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We played some pleasing football, we cut them open and could have won it in the end,” said Weaver.

Equaliser - Matty Foulds of Harrogate Town (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“We didn’t but we can be satisfied with another away point. Overall it was a good performance.

“I thought it was an entertaining game. We were a bit frustrated with the two goals we conceded from set-plays, especially because that’s not a characteristic of ours we’ve seen much this season.

“We’ve defended well from set-pieces and deliveries out wide, and corners. That was the frustrating element of the first half, conceding two soft goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They never cut us open at all, it was always going to be balls into the box for [Matt] Smith.

“But the goals that we scored, we’re pleased with the first one. It was a great move, a great cut-back from Joey Thompson and an equally as good finish from Ibi [Odoh].

“And then the second goal was a well-worked set-play ourselves. That was pleasing.

“We’ve shown time and time again this season how resilient we are. We don’t let up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s always going to be disappointments, that’s how you’re judged at the club, but we’ve tried to drill that into the lads. It’s ingrained into our culture.

“I’m proud of the fact we’ve done it again in the last game and not let [the season] fizzle out.”

Salford City: Cairns, Ingram (Chesters 63), Mariappa, Tilt, Garbutt, Watson (Lund 75), Watt, Luamba (N'Mai 63), Hendry, McAleny (Humbles 75), Smith (Morton 87). Unused substitutes: Davies, Torrance.

Harrogate Town: Belshaw, Sims, O'Connor, McDonald, Foulds, Dooley (Falkingham 78), Thomson, Cornelius (Sutton 79), M Daly, Odoh (Folarin 79), Muldoon (March 79). Unused substitutes: Oxley, Burrell, Sivi.