Michael Duff praised Barnsley’s fans as his side defeated Cambridge 2-0 at Oakwell, despite being reduced to 10 men in the first half.

Max Watters opened the scoring but was then shown a red card before half-time.

Watters reacted quickest when Devante Cole’s effort from the edge of the box was saved, slotting home the rebound to claim his first Barnsley goal. But he was then dismissed by referee Ross Joyce after an elbow on Cambridge defender Lloyd Jones.

A second-half volley from Jordan Williams doubled Barnsley’s lead with a powerful volley as they saw the game out, limiting Cambridge’s opportunities to get back in the game.

Well done: Michael Duff congratulates Jordan Williams at full-time after Barnsley beat Cambirdge United. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

And Duff felt the atmosphere created at Oakwell helped them get over the line.

“We know we’ve got quality; the two goals were moments of quality,” he said.

“It feels like a really good win because we were against the odds with 10 men.

“To dig in and play over an hour with 10 men, I thought we were fairly comfortable. It was a difficult but pleasing win.

Jordan Williams celebrates scoring Barnsley's second goal against Cambridge United (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“It was pleasing the way they adapted (formation), it’s the first clean sheet we’ve kept for a while, and it was with 10 men.

“That’s the best the fans have been since I’ve been here by a country mile. They can see the players are putting effort in, the second goal came in a 15-minute period where the fans were giving everything.

“It was a brilliant effort from the supporters and a brilliant effort from the players today.”

On the performance of goalkeeper Harry Isted on his debut, Duff said: “He’s been at a Championship club for a long time and for a reason. The one moment we needed him, he stepped up.”

Michael Duff applauds the Reds fans at full time after Barnsley beat Cambirdge United 2-0 (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Barnsley: Isted, Williams, B Thomas, Andersen, Kitching, Cadden (Norwood 46), Phillips (Russell 46), Connell (Cotter 88), Kane, Cole (Larkeche 87), Watters. Unused substitutes: Martin, Searle, Shaw.

Cambridge United: Mitov, Morrison,R Bennett, Jones, Williams (Tracey 71),Digby (Lankester 78), McGrandles, L Bennett (Haunstrup 72), Knibbs, Smith, Ironside (Worman 72). Unused substitutes: Okedina, Mannion, Hoddle.