In the space of a fortnight, Woltman has gone from rubbing shoulders with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah to eagerly learning from Lee Tomlin, Tommy Rowe and Adam Clayton.

And the 19-year-old forward's personal travelling fan club should be warned – their man has been told he is not ready to break into Rovers' in-form forward line, so the best he can hope for on Tuesday night is another run-out from the bench.

"I'm really excited after speaking to some of my friends who have played in League Two, like Lewis Warrington, who was on loan at Tranmere last year," says someone who has been in Liverpool’s academy since he was five. “He told me League Two football's great, there's nothing better than being around men's football all the time and being in the changing rooms.

LOAN SIGNING: Max Woltman has joined from Liverpool on a season-long deal

"All my friends and family are coming over and they're looking forward to the journey as much as I am. They're really excited to come to all the games. I think it's going to be a great game because Barrow are doing well in the league and so are we."

Ask about coming off the bench against AC Milan, and Woltman replies: "It was a big honour for me and my family and a massive achievement in my life but I'm at Doncaster so I'm just focusing on that."

It means learning a new type of football.

"Two different gaffers might want two different playing styles but we all want to win the game and get the clean sheet," he argues.

"You try and pick up on little things the experienced players like Tommo (Tomlin), Rowey and Adam Clayton do and try and put it into your game because obviously know what they're doing.

"They've been brilliant to me so far. They just talk to me and help me that way, move me around the pitch and stuff. It's brilliant for me, just what I need."

He sounds like a very modern footballer in an era where being the goalhanger is no longer in fashion.

As him his favourite position and what you get back is "Attacking. Anywhere across the front line, the past two seasons I've played at 9 more.

"I feel I can score goals and create goals. The more goals and assists I can get, the more I can help the team back into League One.

"Harry Kane and Roberto Firmino are two I like to learn from most. I love the way Firmino picks up little pockets and goes on tight dribbles but as a No 9 or a 10, the positions Kane picks up are phenomenal."

The whole point of Premier League youngsters going on loan is to get a reality check or two, and Woltman's first lessons will come from the bench.

"He's ready (to start) but there's been consistent performances and players scoring goals so it doesn't merit a change from the start," insists manager Gary McSheffrey.

Welcome to League Two.