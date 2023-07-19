DONCASTER ROVERS boss Grant McCann says that his disappointment and frustration was tempered by the sight of George Miller and Jon Taylor featuring in Tuesday's 1-0 friendly loss at National League side York City.

Rovers were edged out, despite playing 25 minutes with an extra man.

Miller, Rovers' top-scorer last term, made his first appearance of pre-season from the bench, while ex-Rotherham United winger Taylor, who has endured an injury nightmare in his time at the club, featured in the second half after a long lay-off.

McCann also provided an update on Jack Senior, Charlie Seaman, Tom Andersen, Liam Ravenhill, Reo Griffiths, Louis Jones and Zian Westbrooke, who did not feature.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann, who was not impressed by his side's friendly loss at York City. Picture: Heather King/DRFC

On Miller and Taylor returning, McCann said: "It was great. "George has trained one day since he has come back from the little swelling on his knee and it's tremendous to see Jon back out there.

"I don't know when his last game was, but I know it was a long time ago.

"I was delighted for him. He looked sharp, to be fair.

"Tom Andersen is good and trained and we will progress him along. (Liam) Ravenhill trained (on Monday).

"We need to get Reo (Griffiths) fit, he's not fit enough at the minute and it was the reason we left him out.

"Charlie Seaman has a bit of an illness and Jack Senior has got a bruised toe. It's quite infected, so we'll see how he goes.

"Louis Jones is progressing and next week, he has a follow-up scan to see where his hand is at.

"Zain Westbrooke has just felt his hamstring, so we'll see how he goes."

Offering a candid verdict on his side's performance at the LNER Stadium, he continued: "I thought we were poor. We are still a long way away from where we want to be.

"It is going to take a bit of time, of course. But these days are good for me, Cliff (Bryne) and the staff as it gives us an opportunity to look at people in certain situations.

"It was a bit of an eye-opener and a good test. York are a good team and have invested well. But it was a disappointing night for me, I thought we were well below where we can be.

"We were playing against ten men for 25 minutes and I don't think we passed forward once. That's something I need to stamp out of the game, it seemed really 'safe' at times and that's not going to buy with me. We need to get the safety catch off some.

