It was a busy transfer window for Yorkshire clubs in January while for Sheffield United it was about keeping their squad together rather than adding to it.

Much to Paul Heckingbottom’s relief, Sander Berge and Illiam Ndiaye are on board for the remainder of the season as the Blades look to make their return to the Premier League following relegation in 2021.

Huddersfield Town made a host of signings as they look to avoid relegation to League One while it was also a busy month for Rotherham United as they target survival.

Hull City drafted in some added attacking options as they continue to climb out of the relegation picture with one eye on the play-off places while Middlesbrough secured three new arrivals as they continue their impressive run of form under Michael Carrick.

Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt has stepped down a division to join Sunderland on loan until the end of the season with the Black Cats also eyeing a top-six spot in a congested Championship table.

Using market value estimations from Transfermarkt, we found out how many Yorkshire-based players make the cut in the most valuable players in the division following the latest transfer window...

1 . Daryl Dike - West Brom Estimated market value: £6.21m.

2 . Matt Grimes - Swansea City Estimated market value: £6.21m.

3 . John Egan - Sheffield United Estimated market value: £6.21m.

4 . Liam Delap - Preston North End Estimated market value: £6.21m.