Premier League clubs spent a record £815m in the January transfer window to complete a season of unprecedented investment.

The gross spend for 2023’s window was 90 per cent higher than the previous record of £430m in 2018 and almost triple the previous January window (£295m). The record for a full season had already been broken by a £1.92billion summer outlay, with that mark soon extended through £2bn for the first time and to an eventual total of £2.8bn – a new all-time high.

Chelsea broke the British transfer record by signing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica on deadline day. The 22-year-old midfielder has signed a deal that will run until 2031, with Chelsea paying £106.8million (121m euros) for the Argentina World Cup winner.

The Fernandez deal took Chelsea’s spending since last summer past the £550m barrier and broke the previous British transfer record, set by Manchester City following the signing of Jack Grealish for £100m in August 2021.

Leeds broke their club record fee to sign Georginio Rutter while also bringing Max Wober, Weston McKennie and Diogo Monteiro to the club.

Using market value estimations from Transfermarkt, we found out who were the most valuable players in the division following the latest transfer window...

1 . Martin Odegaard - Arsenal Estimated market value: £53.01m Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

2 . Jadon Sancho - Man United Estimated market value: £53.01m Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

3 . Cristian Romero - Tottenham Hotspur Estimated market value: £53.01m Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

4 . Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal Estimated market value: £53.01m Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales