It was a busy transfer window for several League One clubs in January while there was business conducted by both of Yorkshire’s third-tier representatives.

Barnsley were the busier of the two White Rose clubs in the division, as Michael Duff continued to mould his side since his arrival at Oakwell in the summer.

A number of players joined on loan with Max Watters arriving from Cardiff, Bobby Thomas joining for a temporary spell from Burnley while Harry Isted signed a loan deal from Luton.

The Tykes also completed some shrewd permanent deals with Oli Shaw, Jon Russell, Adam Hayton and Barry Coulter all joining for undisclosed fees.

Things were much quieter across South Yorkshire at Sheffield Wednesday as Aden Flint’s loan arrival from Stoke City proved the only incoming for Darren Moore’s side last month.

The Owls aimed to seal some late signings but the were thwarted as a handful of deadline deals fell through after influential centre-back Mark McGuiness was recalled by parent club Cardiff City.

Using market value estimations from Transfermarkt, we found out how many Yorkshire-based players make the cut in the most valuable players in League One following the latest transfer window...

