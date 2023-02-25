It was a busy transfer window for Yorkshire clubs in January while for Sheffield United it was about keeping their squad together rather than adding to it.

Much to Paul Heckingbottom’s relief, Sander Berge and Illiam Ndiaye are on board for the remainder of the season as the Blades look to make their return to the Premier League following relegation in 2021.

Huddersfield Town made a host of signings as they look to avoid relegation to League One while it was also a busy month for Rotherham United as they target survival.

Hull City drafted in some added attacking options as they continue to climb out of the relegation picture with one eye on the play-off places while Middlesbrough secured three new arrivals as they continue their impressive run of form under Michael Carrick.

Boro have closed the gap to Sheffield United from 10 points to four in recent weeks as they eye what would be a remarkable turnaround in the race for automatic promotion.

Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt has stepped down a division to join Sunderland on loan until the end of the season with the Black Cats also eyeing a top-six spot in a congested Championship table.

Using market value estimations from Transfermarkt, we looked at how the most valuable XI in the division would line up based on their market values. Take a look...

1 . GK - Freddie Woodman (Preston) Estimated market value: £5.31m Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2 . LB - Ian Maatsen (Burnley) Estimated market value: £7.96m Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

3 . CB - Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Burnley) Estimated market value: £11.5m Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

4 . CB - Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United) Estimated market value: £8.85m Photo: Morgan Harlow Photo Sales