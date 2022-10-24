Michael Duff calls on Barnsley FC to help with goals as defenders are 'living on ice'
Michael Duff says he cannot criticise his defenders for Barnsley's recent dip in form but it is clear where they have to improve: "We're not scoring enough goals."
The Reds have not scored in their last three League One games and even their last victory, at Fleetwood Town, was only 1-0.
The team were booed off after Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Morecambe.
So Duff is far more concerned about that end of the field than worrying about his side defensively.
"Last week was a good result, 0-0 against Bolton and we limited them to nothing – (but) we didn't do enough with the ball," he reflected. "The week before we gave away poor goals, which is unlike us. Saturday should be 0-0.
"But I can't have a go at the defenders because they've had one shot on target in game. In the last three games we've conceded four shots on target and taken one point.
"The reasons for that is we haven't scored enough goals, we've scored one in three. That's something for us to work on, something to improve on.
"It's probably been more about creating chances than an actual lack of finishing. I don't think we've created chances for the amount of ball we've had.
"I think we had 17 or 18 chances on Saturday but too many shots from outside the box, not finding the extra pass or the extra combination. That's the thing we need to work on in the top third of the pitch and the middle third as well.
"There's no quick fix, you sort out one end of the pitch and then you have to deal with the other and you probably end up flip-flopping it. It is what it is.
"If it had been 0-0, 0-0 in the last two games there wouldn't have been as much uproar.
"We've conceded a really poor goal from a long throw but we can't dig out the defenders because they've been living on ice the last couple of weeks. One mistake and we've been put on the back foot.
"We've got some good footballers but that's the one part we need to be better at."
Barnsley have no fresh injuries from the weekend, and striker James Norwood back from suspension.