Michael Duff delighted with Barnsley’s ‘clinical’ performance at old club Cheltenham Town

Michael Duff was delighted with Barnsley’s ruthless streak on the road as they thumped his old club Cheltenham Town 4-0 on Saturday.

Duff enjoyed a triumphant return to a club he led to the League Two title in 2021 followed by their highest ever finish of 15th in League One last term before leaving to take over at Oakwell.

They were 3-0 up at the break through James Norwood, Herbie Kane and Adam Phillips before Jordan Williams rounded off the scoring in the second half.

“I’m not sure we were superb, but we were clinical,” Duff said.

BURSLEM, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Barnsley manager Michael Duff celebrates after winning the Sky Bet League One between Port Vale and Barnsley at Vale Park on February 14, 2023 in Burslem, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“We started well and then came off it a little. We could have picked them off with two or three more chances, but that’s just me being selfish. We had two brilliant strikes and two brilliant moves that led to goals. Winning the game and keeping a clean sheet, I’ll take that all day long.

“We’re now getting towards the business end of the season and March will probably determine where we end up.”

Duff also enjoyed a successful spell at Cheltenham as a player and he was given a hero’s reception by the home supporters.

“I thank the fans for the warm welcome,” he said. “There were one or two boos as well, but you’re always going to get that! I didn’t want to make a big thing of it so I came out to thank them before the players came out.

"They’re in a difficult place here and their heads dropped after the first one. I want them to do well. You don’t spend so long at a club like this and not have feelings for them."

Duff’s in-form Tykes team launched their own mini goal-of-the-season competition, netting three of the highest quality before half-time.

Norwood scored the opener in the eighth minute, finishing off a slick attacking move started by Kane, who then volleyed a superb second into the top-left corner in the 15th minute before Phillips added the third with a perfectly placed free-kick from 20 yards.

Williams completed the scoring in the 74th minute, finishing with a shot off the underside of the bar.

Cheltenham Town: Southwood, Long, Taylor, Baggott (Raglan 72), Jackson (Olayinka 72), Broom, Bonds (Barkers 72), Sercombe (Ferry 60), Perry, Brown (Keena 60), May. Unused substitutes: MacDonald, Norton

Barnsley: Isted, Williams (Cotter 77), Kitching, Andersen, Kane, Norwood (Shaw 67), B Thomas, Larkeche, Phillips (L Thomas 77), Cole (Tedić 57), Connell. Unused substitutes: Searle, Russell, Martin

