Michael Duff issues warning to Barnsley FC players ahead of League One semi-final second leg with Bolton Wanderers

MICHAEL DUFF has fired a warning to his Barnsley side after their weekend draw at Bolton Wanderers - and does not believe that the Reds hold any sort of advantage ahead of Friday’s pivotal play-off semi-final second leg at Oakwell.

A two-legged tie which always had the makings of being a tight one beforehand panned out in that way in the first instalment in Lancashire, which ended deadlocked at 1-1.

Nicky Cadden's sixth goal of the campaign put the Reds in front on 63 minutes, but it was cancelled out just four minutes later when Wanderers top-scorer Dion Charles converted from close range after Harry Isted spilled a left-wing cross from Randell Williams.

Attention now switches to the second meeting in South Yorkshire.

Duff said: "Obviously, we are at home and will have the backing of the (majority) crowd and hopefully that can give us a bit of a boost.

"But I have said to the players 'don't think the job is done now'. It's ninety minutes of a season now and we have got to give everything again."

Meanwhile, Duff believes that the dramatic events in their other semi-final first leg at Peterborough on Friday - which saw Sheffield Wednesday crash 4-0 and need a miracle to save their season - had a slight psychological effect upon his side and Bolton on Saturday.

Duff continued: "It was two good teams going at it properly and a draw keeps it interesting. We are still in it.

"I think players will have watched Friday's game and subliminally, they are probably thinking of that.

"I think it was going to be a tight game anyway, but even moreso with the result (at Peterborough) and thinking that you don't want to be out of it.