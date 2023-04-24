MICHAEL DUFF admits that his team selection for Tuesday's keynote encounter with Ipswich Town will be his hardest since arriving at the club.

The Reds, chasing a tenth successive home win and on their best run of home form since the Great War, are picking from strength ahead of the arrival of an outstanding Ipswich side, who have won their 11 of their last 12 games in a magnificent unbeaten run and will be bringing around 5,000 fans to Oakwell for a mouth-watering fixture.

Barnsley - who have Nicky Cadden back from suspension - need to win themselves to maintain their outside chances of gatecrashing the top two.

Duff said: "We have no injuries which is good. Cads comes into the thinking. I thought it was slightly harsh that he missed the three games as I don't think it was a red card.

Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"Ziyad (Larkeche) has done well in every game he has played in and this is probably the hardest team I have had to pick going into it, which is good as we have got a good squad of players.

"It is tough to get in the 11 at the minute.

"It is a game with two good teams and the place should be bouncing. There's good problems to have, but tough ones as we need to pick the right team.

"There's quite a few in the last few weeks - people like Boban (Tedic) and Ziyad who have put their hand up and said: 'I'm ready' which is all I can ask for."

On Ipswich, he added: "It's a brilliant game and the one that everyone wants to be involved in.

"They are bringing 5,000 and are statistically the best team in League One history. It is a data-run club and we get quite a lot of data on the opposition. They are not top of the league, but statistically the best in League One history."

Barnsley captain Mads Andersen was named in the EFL League One Team of the Season and Duff believes that is just reward for a fine campaign.

Duff added: "He has been fantastic. At one point at the start of the season, he could have turned around and looked around and gone 'how come I am still here' as everyone else got sold.

"But he didn't and didn't sulk. I remember having a long chat with him on the Astroturf when I was going to make him captain and he's been unbelievable to work with. Anyone who knows him will know he's a good kid. His attitude and the way he goes about his business, he constantly wants to learn. I have really enjoyed coaching and working with him.