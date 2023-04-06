Michael Duff on the fitness of key Barnsley FC striker James Norwood ahead of Easter programme

BARNSLEY report no fresh injuries ahead of the start of their Easter programme at Burton Albion - with key striker James Norwood available after being kept in reserve in last weekend's League One game against Morecambe due to a slight hamstring issue.

Nine-goal Norwood, who was in masterful form during the Reds' outstanding recent unbeaten run, was an unused substitute in the 5-0 victory over the Shrimps - with head coach Michael Duff erring on the side of caution with some important games coming up in the club's season.

Duff said: "Nors could have played. We just decided to protect him in the game.

"We decided to give him another week, basically. We have been fairly lucky with injuries in the past couple of weeks, so we did not want to be in a position to jeopardise it. There was no need to risk it, but manage it.

Barnsley's James Norwood battles with Sheffield Wednesday's Michael Ihiekwe in their derby last autumn. Picture: Steve Ellis

"Obviously he's seen us score three, four, five games and be creative and he's probably thinking he's missing out.

"But we're trying to look at bigger picture thinking.

"He's been a really important player for us and for that one day, I thought I'd rather not risk it. Would he have come through it fine? There was probably a five per cent element of risk and there always is with pulled muscles."

Fourth-placed Barnsley head into the Easter programme with a five-point gap to make up between Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Arfgyle from now to season's end.

Duff's side have a game in hand on Wednesday, who lead Argyle on goal difference, but are without a win in five matches.

Third-placed Ipswich, in outstanding recent form, are just two points behind the top two and also have played a game less than the Owls.

Ipswich visit Oakwell later this month.

Duff, whose side welcome Shrewsbury on Easter Monday, said: "The mentality has been the same from day one. I said in my first interview on the first day, try and win the next game and don't make predictions. It's irrelevant as all you are doing is setting yourselves up for failure.