Grealish, a player at the peak of his profession who has played on many big stages and is a multi-millionaire to boot, spoke with a genuine sense of excitement and career fulfilment at playing in such a marquee fixture.
For Duff's Barnsley players, they should possess the same feelings ahead of their League One play-off semi-final dates with destiny with Bolton Wanderers, which will hopefully lead to a Wembley later this month - all being well, according to the Reds chief.
Duff, whose side’s first leg is in Lancashire on Saturday, said: "This is a season condensed into two or possibly three games. It gets the juices going and why you do it.
"I saw Jack Grealish after the game at Real Madrid the other day. I know it's obviously a completely different level, but he was saying 'these are the games you want to play in'.
"I am not saying the world is watching (Bolton v Barnsley), but for our level on Sky, it will be a full house and there's an opportunity to get promoted.
"Tactically and physically, we will be ready and mentally, they should be in a good place, I can't wait for the whistle now."
Whatever the scoreline in the first instalment at Bolton, Duff won't be getting carried away after it - ahead of the pivotal second leg at Oakwell next Friday.
He continued: "It's half time (after Saturday). Hopefully we come out with a positive result. And we will come back here and hopefully win the next two halves. Don't overthink it too much."