MICHAEL DUFF watched Manchester City and England star Jack Grealish after his side's Champions League semi-final first-leg draw at Real Madrid - and his sentiments immediately struck a chord with the Barnsley head coach.

Grealish, a player at the peak of his profession who has played on many big stages and is a multi-millionaire to boot, spoke with a genuine sense of excitement and career fulfilment at playing in such a marquee fixture.

For Duff's Barnsley players, they should possess the same feelings ahead of their League One play-off semi-final dates with destiny with Bolton Wanderers, which will hopefully lead to a Wembley later this month - all being well, according to the Reds chief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duff, whose side’s first leg is in Lancashire on Saturday, said: "This is a season condensed into two or possibly three games. It gets the juices going and why you do it.

Manchester City and England's Jack Grealish, pictured during a training session at St George's Park. (Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire. )

"I saw Jack Grealish after the game at Real Madrid the other day. I know it's obviously a completely different level, but he was saying 'these are the games you want to play in'.

"I am not saying the world is watching (Bolton v Barnsley), but for our level on Sky, it will be a full house and there's an opportunity to get promoted.

"Tactically and physically, we will be ready and mentally, they should be in a good place, I can't wait for the whistle now."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whatever the scoreline in the first instalment at Bolton, Duff won't be getting carried away after it - ahead of the pivotal second leg at Oakwell next Friday.