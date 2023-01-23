Michael Duff on why Barnsley FC should not feel 'flat' after victory over Accrington

With the Oakwell outfit requiring a response to re-affirm their play-off credentials in League One, Duff's side did just that, by virtue of a three-goal blast inside a rampant opening 20 minutes.
It ended the game as a competitive contest, with lowly Accrington netting a penalty from the spot with the last kick of the game.
Head coach Duff, whose sixth-placed side visit Exeter City on Tuesday, said: "I walked in the dressing room afterwards and it felt a little bit flat and the ground felt a little bit flat after 90 minutes.
"I thought it was a really good performance and I said to the group that, as they are probably such a young group that have probably not been beaten enough.
"When you get to 31 or 32, you realise how hard it is to win a game of football. Enjoy it. It was a pleasing day.
"We are in the results business, but we have to scratch a bit deeper than that.
"With the performance last week at Charlton, I firmly believe we played exactly the same game, we'd win it seven or eight times (out of ten).
"We'd been threatening this for a while. It was a good team performance and we shouldn't do it down.
"Don't do wins down or take them for granted. There was an intensity and some of the goals were really good."
A brilliant acrobatic opener from James Norwood got the ball rolling for the Reds, with the striker's overall performance fully justifying Duff's decision to start him ahead of top-scorer Devante Cole.
It was also a noteworthy day for Jack Aitchison, who found the net for the first time in a competitive game at Oakwell.
On Norwood, 32, who scored his sixth goal of the campaign in scintillating fashion, Duff commented: “That is probably the best we have seen him.
"The most pleasing thing from my point of view is that the ball stuck.
"It gave us a platform to get up the pitch and create better chances.
“I don’t think it’s an accident that the ball stuck up front and then the two centre-forwards scored two goals.
“He trained really well in the week and that’s why he got the nod. I was really pleased.”