Michael Duff on why Barnsley trio should retain Premier League dream after contract extensions

IN his playing days, Barnsley head coach Michael Duff made his first Premier League appearance at the age of 31.

In the process, he showed the art of the possible in his time at Burnley and the experiences of the ex-Cheltenham defender gave hope to many EFL players - namely that the top-flight may just come one day.

That is the key message the Reds chief has for three of his players too in the shape of captain Mads Andersen, keeper Brad Collins and right wing-back Jordan Williams.

Options in their deals have been triggered and they are now contracted at the club until June 2024.

Mads Andersen. Picture: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Andersen has been in outstanding form this term, while Collins is rated as one of the best keepers in the division. Williams has also impressed and has been linked with a January move to Preston.

On the Reds' protecting their interests, Duff - whose sixth-placed side visit Exeter City on Tuesday night - said: "That's what it is. Protecting your assets. If I'd heard every rumour when I came in the summer, we wouldn't have had a football team.. As everyone was leaving!

"I think it's good business by the club and hopefully the players will keep doing well. If they do, someone will want them or they get promoted with us. One or the other. The most important thing is that they keep performing.

"They have all proved (themselves). The challenge for them is to either keep playing well enough for us and someone else wants them or to try and help us."

On the importance of retaining Premier League hopes, he continued: "The ambition of every player should be to go and play in the Premier League. If they don't have that fire, there's something wrong.

"If those three keep improving, you never know where they could go. At 29, I got told I was finished and got three promotions to the Premier League after that. For a pretty average player. It's having that mindset. Not cutting corners and 'cheating the system.'

