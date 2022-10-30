Barnsley went ahead on 15 minutes. On his return from injury, Jordan Williams found space to the right of the box and delivered a looping cross that saw top scorer Devante Cole rise highest to head the ball past a stretching Lewis Thomas on 15 minutes.

Halfway through the second half, Cole had a perfect opportunity to double his tally. Nicky Cadden crossed the ball from the left for Cole to head, but this time the Rovers’ keeper stretched to palm it away.

The Reds doubled their lead in the final 10 minutes. Substitutes Slobodan Tedić and Josh Martin combined to pass the ball around the keeper for the latter to simply roll it into the net.

Devante Cole continued his scoring form against Forest Green (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

But Duff was in no mood to get carried away. He said: “It was an okay performance. I don’t think it was brilliant. It was a good second half.

“But it was a difficult game. People will say how Barnsley and Forest Green Rovers were in two different leagues last year, but it’s the way they play.

“It was an awkward game, but I thought we were deserved winners. It’s always pleasing to win a game.”

Speaking on the way the home side set up, Duff said: “We thought we could hurt them if we changed the shape and tried to play in behind, not play in front of them.

“I thought the second half we opened them up five or six times and we could have scored a lot more.”

Goals have been an issue for Barnsley lately – none in four games prior to Saturday – and Duff said: “The first goal is really important. Whenever we’ve gone a goal up, we look good, whenever we’ve gone a goal down, we’ve struggled. There’s no getting away from that.

“Even at 2-0 in extra time I was still nervous. There’s no God-given right.”

Barnsley: Collins, Edwards, Andersen, Kitching, Williams (Cundy 78), Kane (Phillips 78), Connell, Benson (Jalo 86), Cadden, Cole (Martin 79), Norwood (Tedic 78). Unused substitutes: Walton, Larkeche.

Forest Green: Thomas, Bernard, Cargill, Marques, O'Keeffe, Bunker (McAllister 58),Hendry, Boyes (Fiabema 68), Peart-Harris (Little 58), March, Wickham (Matt 68). Unused substitutes: Casey, Burnett, Robertson.