Michael Duff opens up on his big worry ahead of Barnsley FC's crunch game with Derby County

MICHAEL DUFF has one concern ahead of Barnsley's eagerly-anticipated home game with Derby – and he is happy to share it.

It's nothing to do with losing to a direct rival either, but everything to do with unnecessary controversy involving officials.

Clubs have to ensure the rough with the smooth in terms of decisions over the course of a season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Duff is frustrated that Barnsley have been on the receiving end of a litany of decisions over the winter.

Michael Duff. Picture: Getty Images.

Webb spoke to new Professional Game Match Officials Limited supremo Howard Webb after a disallowed goal in the recent away game at Portsmouth and has also previously contacted EFL head of referees Mike Jones over other contentious moments.

With the stakes high ahead of Saturday's match – the first in a key run of Reds’ fixtures – Duff is anxious that refereeing standards don’t take centre stage again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duff said: "We’re going to disagree with decisions and half the ground will go 'I don't agree with that.’ But it's the big moments – and we’ve had quite a few since Christmas that we feel we have been on the wrong side of.

"If we walk off the pitch and have been beaten by a better team, you can hold your hands up. Sometimes, you get the odd 50-50 decision which goes against you. But it's the really obvious ones, which are the frustrating ones.

"I am not trying to put pressure on referees. But let's hope we are not talking about the referee after the game.”

Duff at least sees some hope going forward in the appointment into a key role of a widely-respected refereeing figure in Yorkshire-born Webb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad