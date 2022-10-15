Michael Duff provides Jordan Williams injury update as Barnsley defender absent from 0-0 draw at Bolton Wanderers

The 22-year-old, who has made 13 appearances and scored one goal in all competitions this season, was not involved in the League One meeting due to a minor injury.

The issue was enough to keep him out of the trip to the University of Bolton Stadium but head coach Duff is hopeful to have him back at Morecambe next weekend.

“Hopefully he will be ready for next week,” said Duff.

"There is something in there but hopefully he should be available for Saturday.”

Duff does not expect to get any of his other injured players back as the Tykes head to the side currently bottom of the League One table next Saturday.

The Reds are sixth in the table, ahead of Bolton on goals scored with both sides having the same points and same goal difference after 13 games each.