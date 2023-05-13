MICHAEL DUFF felt that his Barnsley side did enough to warrant taking a first-leg advantage to Oakwell - but instead they were pegged back in a 1-1 draw at Bolton Wanderers - with all to play for next Friday.

Barnsley were good value for their 63rd-minute lead, given to them by Nicky Cadden's drive after a corner was not cleared.

But the advantage lasted just four minutes with a rare blemish from Reds keeper Harry Isted seeing him spill Randell Williams's left-wing cross onto the body of Wanderers top-scorer Dion Charles, who bundled in his 21st goal of the campaign.

It ended all-square ahead of the definitive second semi-final second leg instalment in South Yorkshire.

Michael Duff. Picture: Getty.

Duff said: "I think we did enough to win the game. Their goal came from nothing and I thought it was a disciplined performance against a very good team and we kept our shape and structure really well.

"We limited them to not many chances. We had some good chances and their keeper made some good saves.

"I was really pleased with the performance and it's probably a sign of that, that there's a tinge of disappointment that we did not do enough to shade it. But we will have to be as good if not better next week when we are at home.

"I trusted the players to deliver a performance and they stuck to their task on a hot day against a team who move the ball really well and their rotations are good.

"I'd imagine there's not many games where Bolton have been limited like that. But we have got to do it again. The last time they came to our place, they beat us 3-0. So there will be no backslapping in thinking it's done.

"I thought it was two good teams going at it properly and a draw keeps it interesting."

On Isted's unfortunate moment, he added: "You are always disappointed to concede a goal, but it was more the manner. It was a good ball in from Williams, but it was a cross which has gone into Harry and he has spilt it. But even then, we had enough chances to go on and win it with lots of corners and shots."

Mads Andersen returned from a two-game absence and never looked like he had been away in a strong performance from the immaculate Reds captain - who made a brilliant last-ditch block to deny Bolton substitute Dan Nlundulu from netting a late winner.

Duff continued: "I think every club in the league will miss a player of his quality. I thought he was outstanding as were lots of players on both teams. I don't know if it was a classic game, but it was a good football match for the purist in terms of tactical and technical elements."

Praising the performance of referee Andrew Kitchen, he said: "I thought the referee was good today and did not really get involved in the game and I am sure Ian (Evatt) will echo the sentiments. You just want the best team (to win)."

Offering his take on proceedings, Wanderers chief Evatt commented: "I feel really positive. We know we can play a lot better than we did today and maybe last night's result (at Peterborough) had a little bit of an impact on us. We played in our shells and were a bit 'safe' in the first half.

"You always feel you are under pressure from Barnsley from the amount of set-plays they have and it is hard to defend against.

"But once we scored, the shackles came off a little bit and we sparked into life.