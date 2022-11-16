A TOTAL of eight players have been loaned out by Barnsley so far this season and like any attentive head coach, Michael Duff is keeping tabs on their progress.

Among that number are two promising young players in midfielder Joe Ackroyd and forward Aiden Marsh, although an unfortunate injury has curtailed the latter’s development at Scunthorpe United.

Ackroyd has been impressing at Northern Premier side Guiseley, netting four times already in his spell there.

His academy team-mate Keegan Hartley is also at Nethermoor, after signing a one-month loan deal earlier this month.

Clarke Oduor (pictured) is among others out on loan. He is at League Two strugglers Hartlepool United where he has made 11 appearances so far, including six starts and found the net once.

As far as Duff is concerned, it's not a case of 'out of sight, out of mind'.

Duff, whose side welcome MK Dons in League One on Saturday - where they are seeking a fourth successive victory in all competitions - said: "People like Ackers is doing really well and we have had him watched. He comes back and tells us how well he is doing as well!

Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"Everyone who knows him will know what I am talking about.

"We always keep in touch and it's never out of sight, out of mind. It is important the players understand that as well as you don't want to be sending (young) people out of loan and they are thinking: 'oh, he's trying to get rid of me.'

"It's never the case, there is always a plan for every player and at that moment in time, we felt it was beneficial for Ackers.

"Clarke has been doing well at Hartlepool. He did not get in the team at the start, but they have picked up a little bit and he got back in the team.

"You are always keeping tabs on them and we will always have them watched.

"Clarke is slightly different as Hartlepool are full-time, and I have been to watch him twice since he has been there to try and keep tabs on him.