Michael Duff's 'food for thought' regarding Barnsley FC midfielder Adam Phillips plus a James Norwood update

Phillips made a statement with his first goal in Reds colours, an excellent 20-yard strike, having been brought into the starting line-up for Josh Benson, who reverted to the bench.

Duff said: "Hopefully, that was a little flash of what he (Phillips) has been producing in training.

"He has got quality and can pass forward and always looks to break lines when he passes.

Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"He has got good quality and good physicality. He came in the team and Josh came out. People have already seen what Josh can offer this season.

"Herbie (Kane) is a different type. With Luca (Connell), Wolfie (Matty Wolfe) and (Will) Hondermarck, we have got a good spread and balance and we want them to all come in and impact the game.

"Just because he scores does not mean he will definitely start. We have not picked the team yet and will do that this afternoon (Thursday). But it gives you food for thought as he does offer something different to what the others do.

Striker James Norwood is still sidelined and likely to be a few weeks away from a return, according to Duff.

He added: "He is not ready. I'd imagine he is at least a week or two weeks' to go. We have not seen him and he is not really on the grass. So he's a bit to go to be ready."Since we have had these long-termers in Wolfie, Jordan (Helliwell) and Luke (Thomas), we have not really had another (serious) one, but a couple of niggly ones - Jordan Williams and Nors.

"We have been a little bit lucky in not having a 'glut' of injuries so that is positive.