Michal Helik goal little consolation as Huddersfield Town suffer first defeat under Darren Moore at Birmingham City

Darren Moore saw his Huddersfield Town side slump to a 4-1 Championship defeat at Birmingham City.

The Terriers were well beaten thanks to a double from Siriki Dembele and further goals from Koji Miyoshi and Jordan James.

The hosts did not have to wait long for a breakthrough and it was handed to them by Huddersfield goalkeeper Lee Nicholls.

The impressive Ivan Sunjic rolled a third-minute pass into Dembele’s feet who sent a well-struck drive straight at Nicholls, who could only parry the ball into the corner of his net.

Huddersfield Town manager Darren Moore during the Sky Bet Championship match at St. Andrew's (Picture: PA)

Blues goalkeeper John Ruddy did better with a dipping long-ranger from Delano Burgzorg, which he tipped over the crossbar.

The hosts’ lead was doubled in the 23rd minute. Dembele escaped Ben Jackson down the left and his low cross reached Cody Drameh on the opposite side. The Leeds loanee curled an inviting pass to the back post where Miyoshi slid in and directed the ball into the roof of the net.

Town’s Ben Wiles tested Ruddy from just outside the area shortly afterwards, but Juninho Bacuna should have made it 3-0 on the half-hour but could only lift Jay Stansfield’s right-wing centre into Nicholls’ grateful arms.

Huddersfield boss Moore, pictured, made three changes at the break and urged his team to press further up the pitch and to an extent it worked, with the home team’s attacks more limited.

The third goal came in the 64th minute when Bacuna instigated an attack with a cutting pass that put Miyoshi running at the last defender. The Japan international squared for Dembele as he steamed up in support and curled a first-time shot low to Nicholls’ left.

The Terriers responded well as Tom Edwards hooked over from close range, Jack Rodoni’s drive was deflected wide and Josh Koroma just failed to add a meaningful touch to Matty Pearson’s knock-down.

Michal Helik grabbed a consolation two minutes into added time when he rammed home Sorba Thomas’s left-wing cross from close in.

Birmingham would have the last word, though, when James lashed in a piledriver from 25 yards.

Birmingham: Ruddy, Drameh (Aiwu 88), Sanderson, Long, Longelo, Sunjic, Bielik, Miyoshi (Burke 76), Stansfield (Hogan 76), Bacuna (Khela 88), Dembele (James 76). Unused substitutes: Etheridge, Marc Roberts, Jutkiewicz, Gardner.

Huddersfield: Nicholls, Pearson,Helik, Lees (Harratt 71), Jackson (Edwards 61), Rudoni, Nakayama, Wiles (Diarra 46), Ruffels (Headley 46), Thomas,Burgzorg (Koroma 46). Unused substitutes: Edmonds-Green, Maxwell, Jones, Hudlin.