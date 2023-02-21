Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town dominate latest team of the week as Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday men feature

REJUVENATED Huddersfield Town and on-song Middlesbrough lead the way in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of Week, with Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday providing the rear.

Five clubs are represented in our latest XI in a 3-4-3 formation. And who gets the manager vote?

Goalkeeper

Nicholas Bilokapic (Huddersfield Town) – Claimed an assist on home bow and also started the move which led to Town's other goal in a vitally important win over Birmingham. Proactive and strong from the big Aussie.

Huddersfield Town's Jaheim Headley celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Picture: Tim Markland/PA.

Defence

Jordan Williams (Barnsley) – Pace, energy, threat and tenacity. The Reds wing-back excelled at Cheltenham and scored a well-taken goal and posed problems throughout for the hosts. Having a good season.

Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough) – Took the captain's armband in the absence of Jonny Howson and was a leader throughout against QPR - winning countless challenges and showing authority and organisational skills. A key player for Boro.

Jaheim Headley (Huddersfield Town) – Posed no end of issues going forward for Blues, in particular, setting up one goal and producing a deadly finish for the other. Fine stuff.

George Byers celebrates his first and Sheffield Wednesday's fifth goal against MK Dons. Picture: Steve Ellis

Midfield

Riley McGree (Middlesbrough) – Carried on from where he left off at Bramall Lane with another excellent performance. Scored a late third and is one of the Championship's form players.

George Byers (Sheffield Wednesday) – Here, there and everywhere against MK Dons and produced a commanding performance throughout, crowned by a goal.

Herbie Kane (Barnsley) – Top-class in a sublime win for Barnsley at Michael Duff old stomping ground. Showed a delightful array of passing and scored a wonderful goal and set up another in a Reds romp.

Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom celebrates his 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Kazeem Olajibe (Harrogate Town) – The Southampton loanee, more than anyone, deserved to be on the winning side for Harrogate. Set up Town's opener and then found the net emphatically against Crewe. Caused the visitors no end of issues.

Forwards

Joe Hungbo (Huddersfield Town) – Handed a more central role by Neil Warnock and ran his blood to water in a super showing. Also scored a brilliant goal - his first strike in Town colours.

Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough) – The Championship's main man at the minute - in the form of his life. Scored a clinical header and then a rebound from a penalty. Now up to 20 goals for the season.

Michael Smith (Sheffield Wednesday) – Lead the line with purpose and vigour and helped himself to two goals into the bargain. A leader.