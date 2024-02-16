Middlesbrough and Hull City's rivals set for £60m takeover in boost to ex-Leeds United and Huddersfield Town man
It has been confirmed that Bikul Football WBA, LLC, owned by USA-based Shilen Patel and his father Dr Kiran C. Patel, have struck an agreement to purchase a 87.8 per cent shareholding in West Brom’s parent company.
Shilen Patel will be named chairman of the club, with EFL approval for the takeover having already been granted. According to Sky Sports, the takeover is said to be worth £60m.
The new Baggies chairman has plenty of footballing experience, having owned a minority stake in Serie A outfit Bologna since 2014.
He said: “I am thrilled and grateful to have reached an agreement to become the custodian of West Bromwich Albion Football Club. The club’s exceptional history, support, and potential set it apart even here in the cradle of football.
“My goal is to help the club achieve a future worthy of its history as a pioneering top-flight club that marshals the pride and passion that have defined the Albion for generations. I am excited to get started at The Hawthorns and look forward to the deal completing next week.”
News of investment will most likely be music to the ears of Carlos Corberan, the former Huddersfield Town and Leeds United coach now in charge of the Baggies.
His side currently sit fifth in the Championship, 14 points adrift of second-placed Leeds.