For some clubs, it proved an extremely fruitful window while there was frustration for others.

Middlesbrough, Doncaster Rovers, Sheffield United and Bradford City were the county's busiest clubs in terms of total number of transfers in and out. Leeds United and Barnsley sit at the other end of the scale with little activity at both clubs.

Following the closure of the window, we analysed each club's winter business and how that might impact their ambitions for the rest of the campaign.

Middlesbrough

Chris Wilder was backed strongly by Boro in his first transfer window as manager. The loan arrivals of Aaron Connolly and Florian Balogun give more attacking options while Caolan Boyd-Munce and Riley McGree have signed permanent deals.

Boro have been in fine form since Wilder's arrival with the club occupying the final play-off place in the Championship table. Their transfer business could be exactly what they need to maintain that spot and secure a place in the top six.

Total number of deals: 13.

Bradford City manager Derek Adams. Picture: Getty Images.

Ins: Aaron Connolly (Brighton, loan), Sol Brynn (Queen of the South, loan recall), Caolan Boyd-Munce (Birmingham, undisc); Florian Balogun (Arsenal, loan), Riley McGree (FC Charlotte, undisc).

Outs: Williams Kokolo (Burton Albion), Onel Hernandez (Norwich City, loan return), Sam Folarin (Queen of the South, loan), Isaac Fletcher (Hartlepool, loan), Calum Kavanagh (Harrogate Town, loan), Marcus Browne (Oxford, undisc), Hayden Coulsen (Peterborough, loan), Uche Ikpeazu (Cardiff, loan).

Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster are bottom of League One but their January business shows that they won't go down without a fight.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder. Picture: Getty Images.

A total of eight new players have arrived at the club since the turn of the year. Rovers are 10 points from safety and will need a big effort from their entire squad to pull themselves out of the mire but with a big number of arrivals, they have given themselves a puncher's chance.

Total number of deals: 12.

Ins: Kieran Agard (Plymouth Argyle, free), Ollie Younger (Sunderland, free), Jonathan Mitchell (Hartlepool, free), Josh Martin (Norwich, loan), Adam Clayton (Birmingham, free), Ben Jackson (Huddersfield Town, loan), Mipo Odubeko (West Ham, loan), Reo Griffiths (Lyon, undisc).

Outs: Pontus Dahlberg (Gillingham, change of loan), Tiago Cukur (Watford, end of loan), Rodrigo Vilca (Newcastle United, end of loan), Omar Bogle (Hartlepool United, free).

Doncaster Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey. Picture: Getty Images.

Sheffield United

Charlie Goode's arrival on deadline day meant the Blades completed their top priority of the window by bringing in a centre-back.

Daniel Jebbison's recall from his loan at Burton Albion gives Paul Heckingbottom another option up front following a potential serious injury to Rhian Brewster.

United were busiest on the outgoings front with eight players departing the club either permanently or on loan. The question remains if there is enough in their current squad to mount a serious play-off challenges.

Total number of deals: 12.

Ins: Femi Seriki (Beerschot, loan recall), Adam Davies (Stoke City, £250,000), Daniel Jebbison (Burton Albion, loan recall), Charlie Goode (Brentford, loan).

Barnsley manager Poya Asbaghi. Picture: Getty Images.

Outs: Kacper Lopata, Harrison Neal (Southend United, loan), Zak Brunt (Notts County, loan), Regan Slater (Hull City, undisc), Michael Verrips (Fortuna Sittard, loan), Oliver Burke (Millwall, loan), Lys Mousset (Salernitana, loan), Adlène Guedioura (released).

Bradford City

The Bantams were active throughout the entire transfer window, with two deadline day deals bringing their total number of incomings to seven. However, the final day of trading also saw them lose captain Niall Canavan as he made a surprise move to Barrow.

Currently six points outside the play-offs, Derek Adams's side need a consistent run of form to prevent them from falling too far behind the top seven.

A healthy number of arrivals will give more competition for places and more options for Adams, as Bradford look to climb towards the play-off spots.

Total number of deals: 11.

Ins: Dion Pereira (Luton Town, loan), Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian, loan), Tom Elliott (Salford, loan), Matty Daly (Huddersfield Town, loan), Alex Bass (Portsmouth, loan), Tom Elliott (Salford City, loan), Luke Hendrie (free agent)

Outs: Jorge Sikora (released), Sam Hornby (Colchester, loan), Niall Canavan (Barrow, undisc), Nathan Delfouneso (Bolton Wanderers, loan).

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield have been one of the surprise packages in the Championship this season, sitting level on points with West Brom and Middlesbrough. They are only outside the play-offs on goal difference.

They sprung a few more surprises on deadline day with three new signings to bolster their options for the second half of the season. The arrivals of Tino Anjorin and Carel Eiting could be just what they need to maintain their play-off challenge.

Total number of deals: 10.

Ins: Jamal Blackman (free), Tino Anjorin (Chelsea, loan), Carel Eiting (Genk, free).

Outs: Mipo Odubeko (Doncaster Rovers, end of loan), Romoney Crichlow (Plymouth Argyle, change of loan), Kian Harratt (Port Vale, loan), Matty Daly (Bradford City, loan), Ben Jackson (Doncaster Rovers, loan) Reece Brown (Peterborough, loan), Kieran Phillips (Exeter, loan).

Harrogate Town

There was no business at Harrogate on Monday as manager Simon Weaver said: “We’re pleased with the business we’ve done and I’m happy with what we’ve got, so that’s us done now.”

The Sulphurites have made a number of shrewd loan signings as they look to put a recent run of bad form behind them.

Total number of deals: 9.

Ins: Mark Beck (York City, end of loan), Josh Austerfield and Brahima Diarra (both Huddersfield, loan), Leon Legge (Port Vale, undisc); Lewis Richards (Wolves, loan), Jack Diamond (Sunderland, loan), Calum Kavanagh (Middlesbrough, loan)

Outs: Danilo Orsi (Boreham Wood, loan), Connor Hall (Port Vale, undisc).

Rotherham United

The Millers sit top of League One with their priority in January more about stopping any potential big outgoings. A handful of players left the club but none of their star men departed, with the likes of top scorer Michael Smith remaining in South Yorkshire.

Paul Warne has bolstered his options at both ends of the pitch, with striker Georgie Kelly joining last week and defender Jordi Osei-Tutu arriving on loan from Arsenal on deadline day.

Rotherham remain in a strong position to secure an automatic promotion spot.

Total number of deals: 8.

Ins: Jake Cooper (Darlington, end of loan), Jerome Greaves (Matlock Town, end of loan), Jacob Gratton (Guiseley, end of loan), Georgie Kelly (Bohemians, free), Jordi Osei-Tutu (Arsenal, loan).

Outs: Jake Hull (Hartlepool United, loan), Kieran Sadlier (Bolton Wanderers, undisc), Curtis Tilt (Wigan, undisc).

Hull City

New owner Acun Ilcali made a late splash in the market with the loan signings of Iranian international striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Swansea midfielder Liam Walsh and Brentford forward Marcus Forss, while loanee Ryan Longman joined on a permanent basis in a £700,000 deal.

That followed the arrival of Regan Slater from Sheffield Untied with the arrivals giving City a decent chance of securing their Championship status.

Total number of deals: 8.

Ins: Regan Slater (Sheffield United, undisc), Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (Fenerbahce, loan)Ryan Longman (Brighton, undisc), Marcus Forss (Brentford, loan), Liam Walsh (Swansea, loan).

Outs: Josh Magennis (Wigan Athletic, undisc), Will Jarvis (York City, loan), Matt Smith (Manchester City, loan return).

Sheffield Wednesday

The arrivals of Harlee Dean and Jordan Storey has bolstered the Owls's defensive options as they look to break back into the League One play-offs.

Lewis Wing left the club late on deadline day as his loan was cancelled by Middlesbrough to allow him to sign a permanent deal at Wycombe Wanderers.

Their defensive signings made an immediate impact last weekend and could be the key to Wednesday putting more consistent runs together in the second half of the season.

Total number of deals: 7.

Ins: Alex Hunt (Grimsby Town, end of loan), Jordan Storey (Preston, loan), Tyreece John-Jules (Arsenal, loan), Harlee Dean (Birmingham City, loan).

Outs: Theo Corbeanu (MK Dons, loan cancelled), Alex Hunt (Oldham Athletic, loan), Lewis Wing (Wycombe, loan canc).

Barnsley

The Tykes left their business late with attacking midfielder Amine Bassi's arrival confirmed on deadline day and Domingos Quina's loan from Watford finalised after the window had shut.

Both players will need to make an instant impact at Oakwell to give Barnsley a fighting chance of survival, with the Reds rock bottom of the Championship.

Total number of deals: 6.

Ins: Amine Bassi (Metz, loan), Domingos Quina (Watford, loan)

Outs: Dominik Frieser (released), Ben Williams (Cheltenham Town, undisc), Toby Sibbick (Hearts, undisc).

Leeds United

January proved to be a frustrating month for the Whites as their attempts to sign Brenden Aaronson were knocked backed after Red Bull Salzburg reportedly rejected two bids for the player.

The club did turn down the chance to sign Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek and Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Winks on loan, as they refused to make signings for the sake of it.

A lot of their bottom-half rivals have strengthened but Leeds will have to go with what they have got for the remainder of the season. It is a bit of a gamble but the Whites are set to welcome back a number of injured players in the next month.

Total number of deals: 5.

Ins: Mateo Joseph Fernandez (Espanyol, undisc).

Outs: Ryan Edmondson (Port Vale, loan), Bobby Kamwa (Dunfermline, loan), Josh Galloway (FC Utd of Manchester, loan), Cody Drameh (Cardiff, loan), , Obbi Oulare (RWD Molenbeek, loan).