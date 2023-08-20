FOR THE second year running, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town - both residing at the wrong end of the Championship table - played out an early-season draw on Teesside.

Fortunately, that is where the comparisons should end. Certainly on Saturday’s evidence.

Last October’s prosaic offering did not live long in the memory and strongly suggested that these sides were both destined for a long, hard slog until May. One was.

Huddersfield's ultra-defensive approach was negative and uninspiring, while Boro, pre Michael Carrick, were witless. Fittingly, it ended 0-0.

Middlesbrough v Huddersfield Town. Boro's Hayden Hackney fires home an unstoppable drive to make it 1-1. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

The disappointment was deep-seated and lurched towards worry for both, Refreshingly, it was rather more healthy on this occasion. Both have moved on considerably since.

Boro and Town may still be searching for their first league wins of the new season, but logic suggests that will arrive soon if they keep playing in the same vein as Saturday. They aren’t scrambling around like last autumn.

Unlike last season’s arm-wrestle, this was an enjoyable spectacle which exhibited both in a decent light. There was threat, fluidity going forward for spells and individual contributions that augured well.

Neil Warnock, back on his old stomping ground for the first time since his sacking in November 2021, spoke beforehand about being happy if Town ‘played rubbish’ and won.

Middlesbrough v Huddersfield Town. Terriers' Sorba Thomas celebrates the visitors' opener at the Riverside with his team-mates. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

In the event, he had to settle for them playing reasonably well and drawing - a first point of the season was at least something tangible.

He had a couple of gripes as is his wont. Like when Brahima Diarra wasted a first-half chance which he should have stuck away instead of hitting the post and Town had their opponents on the rack at the start of the second period but lacked the ruthlessness to see them off.

Rightfully, Warnock’s overall disposition was sunny, like the weather for once in August on Saturday.

His Boro counterpart Carrick labelled his team’s efforts as ‘really encouraging’ and this was not some spin-doctoring attempt akin to some governmental minister.

As with Warnock, the outcome could have been better. In Boro’s case, it really should have.

For the second successive game, Sam Silvera skied a glorious opportunity when it looked easier to score. This latest miss was more fateful, arriving in stoppage-time when the next goal would have won it.

Boro are winless at league level since April 19. They are now making do with life without two of their scorers that night in the feted duo of Chuba Akpom and Cameron Archer. Here, there was the first sight of them starting to turn the page at least.

Beforehand, Carrick described new forward signing Emmanuel Latte Lath as unpredictable, sharp, energetic and someone with a great personality and a desperation to do well. That was abundantly clear by a debut which could be bracketed as positive and whet the appetite.

His speed made Michal Helik wary in particular, while some of his build-up play was a delight.

The Ivorian fluffed his lines with his big moment when a heavy touch and slight indecision after being sent clear enabled Lee Nicholls to race out and make an important block at a time when Boro were on top at 1-1.

Given the good impression he made on his debut, it was hard to be too critical. Boro fans are smelling the coffee after Akpom’s exit in particular, but Latte Lath has something.

Town fans got the sight of their own new forward late on in Delano Bergzorg and he showed enough in his brief cameo to also suggest it may be a fun time.

Speaking of fun and smiles and keeping the positive theme brings us nicely to Sorba Thomas.

The one redeeming feature in last autumn’s bore draw, he again found the Riverside to his liking.

Once more, his wicked set-piece deliveries caused a commotion. After going as close as anyone to breaking the tedium when he hit the bar direct from a corner last October, he went one better this time.

His viciously inswinging flag-kick caught Boro napping on 47 minutes with the ball diverted into the net off the knee of Dael Fry.

As pleasing as that was for Warnock, it was Thomas’s ferocious work-rate without the ball that chimed with him more.

The Town chief is first to admit that his relationship with Thomas can be a feisty one, at times. He can ‘start an argument in an empty room’, he said recently.

Equally, Warnock clearly rates him. There was no doubting Thomas here.

No doubting Nicholls either after his rare faux pas last week. Textbook was the word to describe saves to deny Latte Lath and another timely in the first half to save Hayden Hackney's effort when the midfielder was through on goal.

He made another to block Morgan Rogers's effort with his feet in the second half. Soon after Hackney had redemption.

His rocket after cutting in from the left was unstoppable. It required something special to beat Nicholls.

Middlesbrough: Dieng; van den Berg, Fry, Lenihan, Engel; Howson, Hackney; Forss (Crooks 69), Rogers (McGree 69), Silvera; Latte Lath (I Jones 87). Unused substitutes: Glover, Barlaser, Gilbert, Coulson, Payero.

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls; Edwards, Pearson, Helik, Ruffles; Hogg, Rudoni; Thomas, Diarra (Burgzorg 75), Koroma, Ward (Harratt 87). Unused substitutes: Maxwell, Edmonds-Green, Headley, P Jones, Hudlin, Jackson, Nakayma.