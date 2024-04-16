The Teessiders’ play-off hopes are all but over after last weekend’s draw at Ipswich, which did Leeds a major favour after they lost against Blackburn.

With three games left, Boro are eight points behind sixth-placed Norwich, who host Bristol City on Saturday. If the Canaries win, Boro’s fate will be mathematically sealed.

Regardless of what transpires, Howson says that Boro will have plenty of incentive in front of a bumper Riverside crowd.

Middlesbrough captain and former Leeds United favourite Jonny Howson, whose side face his former club in the Championship on Monday. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

They head into the game on the back of an impressive nine-match unbeaten sequence, which has seen them draw at automatic promotion candidates Ipswich and Southampton and also beat Norwich and draw at top-six chasing Hull.

Boro boast a good record against sides at the top end of the table, having also done the double over Leicester and beaten West Brom and they also gave Leeds a scare in the reverse fixture.

Howson said: "Leeds will be a big game and we want to come away with three points in that. They’re still the kind of games you want to play in. I’m sure it will be a great atmosphere.

"They’ve obviously got their own aims. From our point of view, we don’t just want to throw these final three games away. We want to end them in the best possible manner and keep this unbeaten run going. Hopefully we can then take that into next season as well.