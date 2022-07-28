The Finnish international, who spent a spell in the second half of last season on loan at Hull City, has joined for an undisclosed fee.

Forss's arrival represents a much-needed breakthrough on the striking front for Boro, who have also agreed a deal in principle to sign Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz on a season-long loan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forss, capped 14 times by his country, was a near ever-present in Brentford’s promotion winning side of 2021 when he scored 10 goals from 50 appearances.

Marcus Forss. Picture: Getty Images.

"We're delighted to bring Marcus in," said boss Chris Wilder.

"He played a big part in Brentford winning promotion a couple of seasons ago, and he knows this league well.

"He's a good athlete and all-round player. We're really looking forward to what he can bring to the squad."

Forss becomes Wilder's sixth signing of the summer after Liam Roberts, Ryan Giles, Darragh Lenihan, Zack Steffen, and Tommy Smith.

On the outgoing front, Marcus Tavernier is set to move to Premier League club Bournemouth in a big-money deal after Boro agreed a fee with the Cherries.