When it comes to individuals, form has also been mixed. And when talk turns to consistency, there is one player who has shown more than most.

Rav van den Berg arrived at the club last summer as a promising teenage defender, but one who was unproven at second-tier level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dutchman has taken the Championship in his consummate stride so far and has shown maturity beyond his tender years in the process.

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick with Rav van den Berg (right) after the final whistle in the Carabao Cup semi final first leg match against Chelsea at the Riverside Stadium in January. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

It’s incredible to think that he does not turn 20 until July following a strong season which culminated in him recently wear the captain’s armband at Stoke.

On van den Berg, whose form is being monitored by Premier League clubs, boss Michael Carrick said: "Your eye tells you certain things and we were really excited when we first saw him.

"Woody (Jonathan Woodgate) watched him a lot and knows a bit more about defending than me. But of course, we all liked what we saw and then when the opportunity came, we were desperate to bring him to the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From the start, he has been fantastic with his consistency in different positions. I don't think he's had a spectacular jump in the season, but has just been pretty stable and level with gradual improvement. Credit to him for that, as it's not easy when you are a younger player.

"But the future bodes well if he keeps his feet on the ground and keeps doing the right things and stays in the right place. He's going in the right direction."