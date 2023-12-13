WHEN the strains of Auld Lang Syne reverberate in just 19 days time and Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick and Hull City rival Liam Rosenior reflect upon 2023, they should have reason for relative contentment.

That said, the extent of their well-being is likely to depend upon what happens over the next five matches, starting on Wednesday evening.

In analysing the current status of Boro and Hull, context is required. When they met in November 2022, both were hovering just above the relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, they are among a mass of clubs poised to fight it out for the final two play-off spots in the top six in the new year. Yet such is Championship life that things can change quickly, certainly in December.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick, pictured on the touchline during the recent game at Leeds United. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Both these east coast rivals have won style points this term and are two of the division’s more progressive footballing sides with an attractive possession-based game and clear playing identity.

Alongside Leeds, they are the only sides to beat leaders Leicester. In terms of consistency, they remain a work in progress.

Boro have lost three of their last four matches and Hull have seen their colours lowered three times in their previous six outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Injuries have not helped, with both without important players this evening. Commendably, both rival bosses are not using it as an excuse either.

Hull City chief Liam Rosenior encourages his players in the recent home game against Rotherham United. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Boro are without a number of big-hitters including Hayden Hackney, Darragh Lenihan, Riley McGree and Lewis O’Brien, while City must do without a talismanic force in Jaden Philogene.

Speaking ahead of this fixture, Carrick, whose side are partway through a particularly testing run of fixtures, said: “We’re not even at Christmas yet. We’re three points better off than last year and there is a marathon and a half to go.

"It’s easy to get tunnel-visioned or a bit narrow-minded when every disappointment seems a huge disappointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we’re staying in there and it’s all about what happens over the course of the season. We’re capable of putting a run together and building performances. The table won’t take shape until the end of the season and there is a long way to go yet.

"Of course, we want to get back to winning and playing really well. I’m sure we’ll do that sometime soon."

The meeting of these sides at the Riverside in April produced an excellent footballing match-up in which both had their moments before the hosts prevailed 3-1.

Despite missing a ‘very good player’ in Philogene tonight, Rosenior is eager to focus on what he has got as opposed to what he has not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alfie Jones is one returnee to the squad, potentially alongside Ruben Vinagre.

Carrick, for his part, likes the cut of Hull’s jib, while acknowledging that they are in a similar boat to his own side.

He commented: "They are a really good team. We played them towards the end of last season and they gave us a really good game.

"They’ve recruited really well since then and you can see what they’re trying to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Liam is a really good coach and they’re a similar team to us in how they play and also in the consistency of results, but what they’re capable of on their good days.

"We’ve shown we can beat any team in this league on our day and they are the same.

"That consistency is the big value. That’s throughout a game too, not just game to game.

"They’ve committed to playing a certain way over a period of time and credit to Liam for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s clear to see his principles and how he wants the boys to play. That’s not to say we know exactly what he’s going to do because he does tweak and he’s quite clever tactically.”

Carrick’s respect towards Rosenior is reciprocated by the Hull chief, fulsome in his praise of how the north-easterner, in his first concerted crack at frontline management, is endeavouring to build a side in his own playing image.

"I think they're an outstanding team, Michael's done a great job. Tactically he's really good, I really like his style of play,” Rosenior said.

"Michael was my favourite player out of that (golden) generation, I thought he was so much better than people gave him credit for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His understanding of the game, he was like an English Guardiola.

"Michael played with an intelligence level that was unbelievable in that Manchester United team so he's someone I massively respect.

"He's someone I've come across in my time and he's a good guy as well.

"You learn from every different player you come into contact with, but it's more about winning the game on Wednesday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite clear issues in terms of availability, Boro welcome back one of their key offensive players in Isaiah Jones, whose interval introduction changed the narrative of this fixture back in the spring when Boro ran out winners after trailing at the break.

Carrick said: “Consistency is key for him. How often can he hit that standard that we know he’s capable of?

"He’s had a big impact this season and we’re obviously going to need him a lot between now and the end of the season.”