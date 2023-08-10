MICHAEL CARRICK has heaped praise in the direction of Middlesbrough's exemplary captain Jonathan Howson - who made his milestone 700th appearance in professional football in midweek.

The former Leeds United captain and Norwich City favourite, who turned 35 in May, came on in the second half of Boro's EFL Cup win at Huddersfield Town, having recovered from a knee issue.

On the achievement of Morley-born Howson, who made his debut for boyhood club Leeds against Barnet in the same competition just under 17 years earlier in September 2006, Carrick said: "It's just the type of person he is and the drive, character and attitude for starters.

"You do need a touch of luck to get through your career in terms of injuries. The way he goes about it, he still drives me mad sometimes, when I try to pull him out of training or rest in a game or whatever it is.

Middlesbrough captain and ex-Leeds United favourite Jonathan Howson.

"He is so desperate to be part of every single minute. It's fantastic. He is captain for a reason, he is the example. He doesn't say a lot, but he leads and has got the respect.

"To play so many games, you have got to have something about them and it's great for everyone to take something from, not just the young lads."

At the other end of the scale, it was a notable night for Boro youngster Fin Cartweight, who made his debut from the bench late on.

At 16 years and 161 days old, he became the club's second youngest ever debutant in the process.

On what he likes about the teenager, Carrick enthused: "The natural ability, really and he always looks like he has time on the ball.

"He has trained with us a bit over pre-season. I am conscious of the age he is at and it's our responsibility to help develop him, really. As it is with all the academy players.

"At some point, he will be training with us and at other times, he will be with the under-18s. I thought he deserved his chance and showed his quality in training.

"The challenge for him now is that first bit. It was a big night which was great for him and his family and I am sure they are really proud of him and so they should be.

"It's a terrific achievement to get that first one (appearance), but it's the work next that counts. I am sure he will be fine and he has the real example of Jonny Howson playing his 700th game at the other end of the scale to learn from and take any little bits that he possibly can.